The official student newspaper of University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire since 1923.

The Spectator

Menu

NFL changes rules for the better

Alivia Kistler, Staff WriterApril 4, 2018Leave a Comment

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






Alivia Kistler

More stories from Alivia Kistler

Softball takes on Florida
March 28, 2018

Safety and catch rules have been changed for the 2018 season

Referees+will+have+an+easier+time+calling+penalties+for+helmet+hits+and+identifying+catches.
Referees will have an easier time calling penalties for helmet hits and identifying catches.

Referees will have an easier time calling penalties for helmet hits and identifying catches.

Getty Images

Getty Images

Referees will have an easier time calling penalties for helmet hits and identifying catches.

Advertisement

The NFL’s Competition Committee has updated their safety protocol to now include a stricter helmet-to-helmet hit rule, a new catch rule and various other playing and safety rules. These rules will be in effect beginning at the start of the 2018 season.

The changes in the safety protocol came at the right time. When playing football, along with any other sport, injuries are inevitable. Even with the extreme training and abundance of padding and protective gear, injuries still take a toll. Each year more injuries are occuring during football games — I’ve seen this at both the professional and high school level.

Maybe the changes the NFL is making will impact the rules of high school football as well. If this is the case, many teenagers will be able to participate in a sport they love without the threat of seriously damaging their brains and bodies.

Injuries are sometimes so intense that the player has to cut their season short, which is detrimental to those who are professional athletes and rely on their abilities to play for an income. According to ESPN, the rate of concussions is at a record high in the NFL, with 281 occuring this past season.

The helmet-to-helmet hit rule will prevent players who lead with the crown of their head to make contact with an opponent during any type of play. There will be a 15 yard penalty given to those who lead with their helmet, as well as the player potentially being disqualified from the game. The NFL is working toward a rule that will prevent any type of helmet hitting to occur during plays.

For obvious reasons, this will greatly decrease the amount of head injuries that occur during the football season. Concussions damage one of the most important organs in the human body and I am all for preventing that.

The catch rule has been totally rewritten. Now, a catch is considered to be a catch if the person has control of the ball, two feet or another body part on the ground and a football move. The football move could include a third step, reaching for the line-to-gain and various other circumstances.

I agree with the committee’s thoughts on the impact of the modifications to the catch rule. Hopefully fans and referees will have a more clear understanding of what is justified as a catch, and there will be less anger throughout the fanbase that often comes with the refs’ ruling of a play. Though some of the anger will still persist, the clarifications to catching will result in a definite decrease.

For a long time I have been cautious about indulging in American football due to the fact that injuries are so prevalent. I don’t want to support a pastime so hazardous to the health and safety of people. The changes to the rules will make a difference, and I’d like to keep track of the decrease in injuries in upcoming seasons.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Tags: , , ,

Leave a Comment

The Spectator intends for this area to be used to foster healthy, thought-provoking discussion. Comments are expected to adhere to our standards and to be respectful and constructive. As such, we do not permit the use of profanity, foul language, personal attacks or the use of language that might be interpreted as libelous. Comments are reviewed and must be approved by a moderator to ensure that they meet these standards. The Spectator does not allow anonymous comments and requires a valid email address. The email address will not be displayed but will be used to confirm your comments.

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




Other stories filed under Editorial

Take Two

Listen this week to who we think the Greatest of all Time (GOAT) is in the basketball world. The debate surrounds Lebron “King” James and Mich...

How much snow is too much?
How much snow is too much?
Bunnies are more than Easter presents
Bunnies are more than Easter presents
NFL Draft could end painful era for one team
NFL Draft could end painful era for one team
Major League Baseball hits it off
Major League Baseball hits it off

Other stories filed under Sports

Blugold thrower excels in her field
Blugold thrower excels in her field
Take Two

Listen this week to who we think the Greatest of all Time (GOAT) is in the basketball world. The debate surrounds Lebron “King” James and Mich...

NFL Draft could end painful era for one team
NFL Draft could end painful era for one team
Major League Baseball hits it off
Major League Baseball hits it off
UW-Eau Claire athletics department announces new golf head coach
UW-Eau Claire athletics department announces new golf head coach
Navigate Right
Navigate Left
  • NFL changes rules for the better

    News

    Eau Claire lights it up blue for autism awareness

  • NFL changes rules for the better

    News

    Candidates answer student questions during forum

  • NFL changes rules for the better

    News

    The Catalysts strive to have student voices heard

  • NFL changes rules for the better

    News

    Agreement allows for smoother transfers from CVTC to UW-Eau Claire

  • NFL changes rules for the better

    News

    Ordinance vote postponed

  • NFL changes rules for the better

    News

    Students speak out about proposed ordinance changes at City Council

  • NFL changes rules for the better

    Currents

    Comedian Charlie Berens comes to Schofield Auditorium for “Keep ‘er Movin’ Live”

  • NFL changes rules for the better

    Sports

    Women’s hockey makes history

  • NFL changes rules for the better

    News

    Students share concerns about ordinance at Chancellor’s Roundtable

  • NFL changes rules for the better

    News

    UW-Eau Claire to celebrate a ‘robust’ Women’s History Month

Menu
The official student newspaper of University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire since 1923.
NFL changes rules for the better