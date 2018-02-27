A farewell to two UW-Eau Claire basketball greats

Four years ago, George Diekelman and Chris Duff joined a UW-Eau Claire basketball team as the only two freshmen to a team that had gone 44-56 in the four years prior to their arrival. In the spring, they will undoubtedly graduate as two of the best Blugold basketball players to ever grace Zorn Arena.

Not heavily recruited out of high school, Diekelman and Duff both chose Eau Claire for similar reasons: the size of the school, high competition in the Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (WIAC) and it being the perfect fit, both athletically and academically.

Diekelman was overshadowed at Stevens Point Area High School (SPASH) by future Division I talent (Sam Hauser, Marquette and Trevor Anderson, UW-Madison) that forced him to take a back seat, both on the court and with recruiting. Although Diekelman wasn’t the go-to at SPASH, he would assume that role on the court for the Blugolds long before senior night of two weeks ago.

On a night where Diekelman, Duff and fellow senior Dan Becken would be recognized for their contributions to the program, the Stevens Point native solidified his legacy as a Blugold legend.

“Having the ball in George’s hands is the best thing for us,” Duff said.

With the game and a WIAC tournament berth hanging in the balance, Diekelman did what he does best: score. Down 54-53 against his hometown team and conference-leading UW-Stevens Point, Diekelman shook a defender and drove the lane for a layup to put the Blugolds up with 7.8 seconds remaining.

“Coach had a good play call having me inbound the ball,” Diekelman said. “It was drawn up for me to drive the lane, Chris set a stagger screen in case I got stopped so I could pass it to him. Luckily, I kind of shook the defender after I got the ball and then saw an open lane and took advantage of it.”

The Blugolds needed a UW-Whitewater win to earn the sixth and final spot in the WIAC tournament but UW-Lacrosse’s victory over the Warhawks ended Eau Claire’s season short. Diekelman finished with 13 points while Duff added 14 points and seven rebounds in their last game in the Blugold uniform. The duo combined to score the first 17 points of the game for Eau Claire, a familiar sight for Blugold hoops fans.

Diekelman will go down as one of the most prolific scorers in Blugold history, finishing as the 11th all-time scorer in Eau Claire history according to blugolds.com. Duff, a three-point specialist and perimeter threat, finishes 5th all-time in three-point field goals made with 139 in 82 games.

The dynamic of Diekelman’s ball-handling skills and ability to score at any point, coupled with Duff’s quick release and seemingly endless range resulted in a deadly duo. Their skill sets have provided perfect complements for each other, something that has helped each of them be better players on the court.

“When you play with a shooter like Chris, it’s just so easy. All you have to do is get in the lane and just try to find him,” Diekelman said. “It’s just been really fun playing with a guy like that.”

The second leading scorer in the conference this season at 16.2 points per game, Diekelman attracts most of the attention from opposing defenses. Averaging almost three assists a game, good for fourth in the WIAC, Diekelman also has no problem sharing the ball and finding his teammates, especially Duff.

“It’s nice playing with someone who draws so much attention,” Duff said. “Everyone is keying in on him so every time my defender falls asleep, I can just get to an open spot and shoot it. He’s complemented my game completely.”

While Diekelman and Duff will go down as two of best players in Eau Claire history statistically, they are more concerned with being associated with the revival of Blugold basketball. After two straight 10-15 seasons before the duo’s freshmen year, the basketball program was struggling and carrying the burden of a rich history.

One of Diekelman’s fondest memories at Eau Claire was a home WIAC tournament game against Stevens Point (the irony is laughable) his sophomore year.

“That’s when we saw that we kind of revived the program a little bit,” Diekelman said. “Hosting a playoff game with a ton of people there and we played really well. We all were very young and very excited.”

The momentum of that game would carry into the following season where the Blugolds finished 18-8 in the duo’s junior campaign, Eau Claire’s best record since the 1999-2000 season. Duff says the “you get out what you put in” mantra has helped him and his teammates bring life back to Blugold basketball.

Duff said, “I think the program is headed in the right direction, for sure.”