UW-Eau Claire’s Women’s Basketball beats the UW-Oshkosh Titan’s in a close game match up

In a close-knit game, the UW-Eau Claire Women’s basketball team earned a big conference win as they beat out UW-Oshkosh 67-62 on Saturday night at Zorn Arena.

It was a close game the whole way through as Oshkosh scored six straight points, and halfway through the quarter led 9-4.

With only two minutes remaining in the fourth quarter and the shot clock striking down, Kelsey Bakken, a second-year guard, buried a corner three off a drive from Maddie Dunathan, a junior point guard, to put the Blugolds up to four points.

With a close game on their hands, Dunathan said her team’s win has to due with having the same outlook as their opponents did and take in whatever defense Oshkosh was dishing out to them.

“We always use the term stop the bleeding, so obviously when they go on the run like that, we have to absorb that and take it back,” Dunathan said. “Coach always talks about answering back when they make a run or make a shot and so that was what our mentality was; if they hit a three, we hit a three right back and we come back into this game…even if we go down by one it doesn’t matter because we’re going to have the same mentality and really go after it all the time.”

Coach Tonja Englund agreed with Dunathan’s assessment of the team’s offense this time around, unlike the last time they faced Oshkosh which resulted in a 70-59 loss.

“I think the difference tonight was that they showed maturity down the stretch and there were key moments when we rose to the occasion and that is what I have been preaching to them.” Englund said. “I thought Jenni played like a senior tonight and really took a lot on her shoulders, but Graaskamp, Kelsey, a lot of our younger players they’re learning how to play more maturely.”

Eau Claire fought back against Oshkosh's coming out strong, as they got the biggest shot of the night when Dunathan found Bakken in the corner. With four minutes left in the game the Blugolds were up 56-51. After Oshkosh cut the lead to one, Eau Claire got the biggest shot of the night when Dunathan found Bakken in the corner, putting them back up 59-55.

The Blugolds did a good job of taking care of the ball with only 11 turnovers to go along with 16 assists.

“I think we just took care of the ball. We struggled with that in the last couple of games and that was an emphasis in practice all week.” Dunathan said. “We played smart and mature and obviously we are a younger team but you know, the sophomores, and freshman . . . everyone really stepped up and matured tonight.”

Playing in only her second game back from injury, Graaskamp said the biggest difference down the stretch was the three throws.

“Jenni hit a bunch of three throws at the end that really kept us over and not fouling at the end.” Graaskamp said.”We worked on three throws a lot in practice so I got a lot of confidence in my teammates.”

This game puts Eau Claire a game back of first place team UW-Whitewater with only four conference games remaining. The Blugolds’ face UW-La Crosse at 7pm on Wednesday Feb. 7th at Zorn Arena.