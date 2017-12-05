The official student newspaper of University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire since 1923.

The Spectator

Wisconsin Badgers football finishes historic season with disappointing loss to Ohio State Buckeyes

Seth Abrahamson, Staff WriterDecember 5, 2017Leave a Comment

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






Seth Abrahamson

More stories from Seth Abrahamson

The Tator
December 5, 2017

Fans are proud of the Badgers even though they didn’t make the playoffs

Wisconsin+Running+Back+Jonathan+Taylor+rushed+for+nearly+2%2C000+yards+as+a+first-year+competitor.+%0A
Wisconsin Running Back Jonathan Taylor rushed for nearly 2,000 yards as a first-year competitor.

Wisconsin Running Back Jonathan Taylor rushed for nearly 2,000 yards as a first-year competitor.

SUBMITTED

SUBMITTED

Wisconsin Running Back Jonathan Taylor rushed for nearly 2,000 yards as a first-year competitor.

Advertisement

The UW-Madison Badgers football team has had the most successful season in school history.

The Badgers have been playing for over 100 years but have never had an undefeated regular season until this year. They finished the regular season 12-0 after finishing 11-3 last year, according to the Wisconsin Badgers website.

Despite the hype surrounding the team, however, the Badgers took a difficult loss this past Saturday against the Ohio State University (OSU) Buckeyes in the Big Ten Championship, falling 27-21. Nevertheless, UW-Eau Claire students and Badgers fans alike are still proud of the team’s success this season.

One such person is Sam Phillips, a sociology student at Eau Claire. He said he was happy with how the Badgers played this year but questioned their competition level leading up to the Big Ten Championship.

“I am proud of the Badgers this season; I was impressed with their defense,” Phillips said, “but they didn’t play a lot of strong teams.”

The Badgers advanced to the Big Ten Championship for the third time in four years, according to the Big Ten, playing OSU for the second time in the four years. Back in 2014, the Badgers didn’t fare so well, losing a lopsided game 59-0.

This year the game was closer, but the Badgers still ended up with a loss. The score indicated it was an even matchup throughout the game, with the Badgers only losing by six, but the Buckeyes were able to dominate the Badgers’ number No. 1-ranked defense throughout the course of the game. The only blemish the Buckeyes’ offense had was a first-quarter interception thrown by J.T. Barrett, OSU’s senior quarterback, which was returned by the Badgers for a touchdown.

OSU was able to rush for more than 200 yards, the first time the Badgers had given up over 200 yards this year, according to ESPN. J.K. Dobbins, an OSU first-year running back, totaled 174 yards on 17 carries (7.4). The Badgers were able to contain Barrett and his passing, but OSU was able to dominate the trenches the entire game.

The Badgers’ offense did not have the same success as OSU did. Jonathan Taylor, a first-year competitor for the Badgers who has been one of the best running backs in the nation all year, was contained all afternoon and was unable to reach the century mark for the first time this season.

Jon Fortier, a history student at Eau Claire, said he was satisfied with how the game was played, even though the Badgers lost.

“I was happy to see that it was a close game — it kept people interested to the end,” Fortier said. “I think … it’s the newest Big Ten rivalry that has been shaping over the last ten years.”

The Badgers will try and recoup from the Big Ten Championship and prepare for the bowl season. They will face off against the No. 10 Miami Hurricanes in the Capital One Orange Bowl on Dec. 30.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Tags: , , , , ,

Leave a Comment

The Spectator intends for this area to be used to foster healthy, thought-provoking discussion. Comments are expected to adhere to our standards and to be respectful and constructive. As such, we do not permit the use of profanity, foul language, personal attacks or the use of language that might be interpreted as libelous. Comments are reviewed and must be approved by a moderator to ensure that they meet these standards. The Spectator does not allow anonymous comments and requires a valid email address. The email address will not be displayed but will be used to confirm your comments.

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




Other stories filed under Sports

Swimming and diving finishes off strong in Rochester
Swimming and diving finishes off strong in Rochester
The women’s basketball team takes their seventh win of the season
The women’s basketball team takes their seventh win of the season
Men’s hockey defeated UW-River Falls for the fifth time in a row
Men’s hockey defeated UW-River Falls for the fifth time in a row
UW-Eau Claire men’s basketball goes 1-1 on their two-game road trip
UW-Eau Claire men’s basketball goes 1-1 on their two-game road trip
Men’s hockey dominates Finlandia University twice on the ice
Men’s hockey dominates Finlandia University twice on the ice
Navigate Right
Navigate Left
  • Wisconsin Badgers football finishes historic season with disappointing loss to Ohio State Buckeyes

    Currents

    Eyes of Eau Claire: Michelle Bolwerk

  • Wisconsin Badgers football finishes historic season with disappointing loss to Ohio State Buckeyes

    News

    UW-Eau Claire student body vice president serves on UW System Steering Committee

  • Wisconsin Badgers football finishes historic season with disappointing loss to Ohio State Buckeyes

    News

    Board of Regents passes UW System Restructuring proposal

  • Wisconsin Badgers football finishes historic season with disappointing loss to Ohio State Buckeyes

    News

    First students walk through Confluence Arts Center

  • Wisconsin Badgers football finishes historic season with disappointing loss to Ohio State Buckeyes

    News

    Chancellor, student government prepare for UW System restructuring vote

  • Wisconsin Badgers football finishes historic season with disappointing loss to Ohio State Buckeyes

    Currents

    Eyes of Eau Claire: Jo Burke and Jody Balow

  • News

    Honoring Education Powwow

  • Wisconsin Badgers football finishes historic season with disappointing loss to Ohio State Buckeyes

    Currents

    Tangled Up In Hue features Aryn Widule at monthly artist reception

  • Wisconsin Badgers football finishes historic season with disappointing loss to Ohio State Buckeyes

    News

    Blugold gets his images featured in USA Today College Guide

  • Wisconsin Badgers football finishes historic season with disappointing loss to Ohio State Buckeyes

    News

    Towers Halls get a new name

Menu
The official student newspaper of University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire since 1923.
Wisconsin Badgers football finishes historic season with disappointing loss to Ohio State Buckeyes