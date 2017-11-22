The official student newspaper of University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire since 1923.

The Spectator

UW-Eau Claire women’s hockey is unable to secure a win over UW-River Falls

Brittany Farr, Staff WriterNovember 22, 2017Leave a Comment

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






Brittany Farr

More stories from Brittany Farr

Men’s hockey takes victory and looks forward
November 14, 2017

Blugolds fall to Falcons but look ahead to future matches

The+women%E2%80%99s+UW-Eau+Claire+hockey+team+fell+to+UW-River+Falls+with+a+score+of+4-1+on+Saturday.%0A
The women’s UW-Eau Claire hockey team fell to UW-River Falls with a score of 4-1 on Saturday.

The women’s UW-Eau Claire hockey team fell to UW-River Falls with a score of 4-1 on Saturday.

SUBMITTED

SUBMITTED

The women’s UW-Eau Claire hockey team fell to UW-River Falls with a score of 4-1 on Saturday.

Advertisement

UW-Eau Claire women’s hockey left UW-River Falls with a loss on Saturday, walking away with a final score of 4-1.

Although they didn’t secure a victory, the Blugolds put up a fight from the start.

Eau Claire scored the first goal of the game, 6:53 into the first period. Elizabeth Bauer, a sophomore forward, shot the puck with an assist from Kelly Knetter, a junior forward.

The Blugolds held onto that lead before entering the next period.

“We came out fired up and in control of the first period,” Reilly Albert, a sophomore defenseman, said. “We stayed strong going into the second before running into trouble with penalties.”

Eau Claire had three penalties in the second period, with two minutes in the box for each.

Both of River Falls’ goals in the second period came in a result of power plays, according to Albert.

“It (River Falls’ scoring) was hard to come back from,” Albert said.

In the third period, River Falls continued to put pucks in the back of the net two more times, driving the score up to 4-1.

Throughout the entirety of the game, however, the Blugolds held strong defense. River Falls only scored one goal, five-on-five, with two power play goals and one open net, Mariah Czech, a senior forward.

“We worked together and dominated the whole game,” Czech said. “The game could have turned out completely different.”

This is now the sixth game in which the Blugolds have outshot their opponents. On Saturday, they had a total of 28 shots on goal over River Falls, which had 21.

The team worked so smoothly and noticeably pulled through together, Holly Turnbull, a junior forward, said.

“Contrary to the scoreboard, the game went very well,” Turnbull said. “A little puck luck didn’t go our way, but our effort was there and that’s all you can ask for. This is a very special group of young ladies.”

Looking ahead to their next game, Albert said she is ready for the team to continue to work on their power plays and penalty kills, knowing they have big matchups ahead.

“I’m excited to see how the team stacks up against some of the best teams in the West come January,” Albert said. “We continued to learn throughout the game, and now we know what we have to do the next time we see them.”

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Tags: , ,

Leave a Comment

The Spectator intends for this area to be used to foster healthy, thought-provoking discussion. Comments are expected to adhere to our standards and to be respectful and constructive. As such, we do not permit the use of profanity, foul language, personal attacks or the use of language that might be interpreted as libelous. Comments are reviewed and must be approved by a moderator to ensure that they meet these standards. The Spectator does not allow anonymous comments and requires a valid email address. The email address will not be displayed but will be used to confirm your comments.

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




Other stories filed under Sports

UW-Eau Claire men’s hockey bounces back
UW-Eau Claire men’s hockey bounces back
UW-Eau Claire Cross Country finishes season on top at NCAA Division III Nationals
UW-Eau Claire Cross Country finishes season on top at NCAA Division III Nationals
Women’s basketball sweeps UWEC Classic
Women’s basketball sweeps UWEC Classic
Men’s basketball drops first two road contests
Men’s basketball drops first two road contests
UW-Eau Claire Cross Country looks to take top honors at Nationals
UW-Eau Claire Cross Country looks to take top honors at Nationals
Navigate Right
Navigate Left
  • UW-Eau Claire women’s hockey is unable to secure a win over UW-River Falls

    News

    Board of Regents passes UW System Restructuring proposal

  • UW-Eau Claire women’s hockey is unable to secure a win over UW-River Falls

    News

    First students walk through Confluence Arts Center

  • UW-Eau Claire women’s hockey is unable to secure a win over UW-River Falls

    News

    Chancellor, student government prepare for UW System restructuring vote

  • UW-Eau Claire women’s hockey is unable to secure a win over UW-River Falls

    Currents

    Eyes of Eau Claire: Jo Burke and Jody Balow

  • News

    Honoring Education Powwow

  • UW-Eau Claire women’s hockey is unable to secure a win over UW-River Falls

    Currents

    Tangled Up In Hue features Aryn Widule at monthly artist reception

  • UW-Eau Claire women’s hockey is unable to secure a win over UW-River Falls

    News

    Blugold gets his images featured in USA Today College Guide

  • UW-Eau Claire women’s hockey is unable to secure a win over UW-River Falls

    News

    Towers Halls get a new name

  • UW-Eau Claire women’s hockey is unable to secure a win over UW-River Falls

    News

    Traditional on-campus residence halls to be reserved for incoming first-year students

  • UW-Eau Claire women’s hockey is unable to secure a win over UW-River Falls

    News

    Expiration of Federal Perkins Loan Program puts college affordability into question

Menu
The official student newspaper of University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire since 1923.
UW-Eau Claire women’s hockey is unable to secure a win over UW-River Falls