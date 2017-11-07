The official student newspaper of University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire since 1923.

The Spectator

Men’s hockey wins twice on home ice

Brittany Farr, Staff WriterNovember 7, 2017Leave a Comment

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






Brittany Farr

More stories from Brittany Farr

UWEC Players bring ‘spooky’ entertainment to the Halloween weekend
November 1, 2017

UW-Eau Claire beat both Bethel University and Hamline University over the weekend at home

Men%E2%80%99s+hockey+secured+victories+in+both+games+at+home+over+the+weekend.%0A
Men’s hockey secured victories in both games at home over the weekend.

Men’s hockey secured victories in both games at home over the weekend.

Sam Farley

Sam Farley

Men’s hockey secured victories in both games at home over the weekend.

Advertisement

The UW-Eau Claire men’s hockey team walked off the ice with two wins at home this past weekend against both Bethel University with a score of 6-2 on Friday, and Hamline University with a score of 7-0 on Saturday.

Bethel

Friday night was the start of a winning weekend for the Blugolds.

Alex Strand, a sophomore forward, scored a goal just before the 4:30 mark, giving his team a lead right off the bat. Strand continued on to score a second goal with an assist from Lucas Kohls, a junior forward, 30 seconds following, bringing the score up to 2-0.

In the second period, Todd Koritzinksy, a senior forward, scored with assists from both Mac Jansen, a senior forward, and Tyler Tomberlin, a sophomore forward, adding another tally toward Blugold victory.

Despite the fact that Eau Claire received a handful of penalties throughout the game, Tyler Hart, a junior defensemen, said he was proud of his team.

“It was a lot of special teams, and we were on the penalty kill a good chunk of the game,” Hart said. “I’m happy with a lot of things I saw though.”

Colton Wolter, a senior forward, said he was happy with the game overall.

“I feel our team played well against Bethel,” Wolter said. “Our overall compete level as a team was very good and we need to continue to have that same attitude as the season continues.”

Hamline

With the victory against Bethel under their belt, Eau Claire competed again on Saturday against Hamline University.

The Blugolds finished the first period with three goals from Jake Hopfner, a senior forward, Tomberlin and Jake Bresser, a sophomore forward.

Camden Haugenoe, a first-year goaltender, stood out on the ice, Wolter said. Haugenoe had his first shutout in his career as a Blugold, protecting 16 shouts on goal throughout the duration of the game.

“Cam has been great for us this year and has given us an opportunity to win every night,” Wolter said. “Can’t really ask for much more from him.”

The game ended with a 7-0 victory over the pioneers.

“It was definitely our best game so far into the season,” Tredinnick said. “We were able to find the back of the net. I think we’re already a better team after game four than we were game one, so I’m looking forward to seeing where we can take this.”

The Blugolds compete again on the road against St. Thomas this Thursday at 7:30 p.m.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Tags: , ,

Leave a Comment

The Spectator intends for this area to be used to foster healthy, thought-provoking discussion. Comments are expected to adhere to our standards and to be respectful and constructive. As such, we do not permit the use of profanity, foul language, personal attacks or the use of language that might be interpreted as libelous. Comments are reviewed and must be approved by a moderator to ensure that they meet these standards. The Spectator does not allow anonymous comments and requires a valid email address. The email address will not be displayed but will be used to confirm your comments.

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




Other stories filed under Sports

Men’s basketball team surprises in pre-season exhibition
Men’s basketball team surprises in pre-season exhibition
Blugolds dominated by No. 3 Titans
Blugolds dominated by No. 3 Titans
The Blugolds fall short during WIAC tournament semifinals
The Blugolds fall short during WIAC tournament semifinals
Women’s hockey brings Blugolds to a 2-0-1 record on Thursday and Saturday
Women’s hockey brings Blugolds to a 2-0-1 record on Thursday and Saturday
Talking Title IX
Talking Title IX
Navigate Right
Navigate Left
  • Men’s hockey wins twice on home ice

    Currents

    Tangled Up In Hue features Aryn Widule at monthly artist reception

  • Men’s hockey wins twice on home ice

    News

    Blugold gets his images featured in USA Today College Guide

  • Men’s hockey wins twice on home ice

    News

    Towers Halls get a new name

  • Men’s hockey wins twice on home ice

    News

    Traditional on-campus residence halls to be reserved for incoming first-year students

  • Men’s hockey wins twice on home ice

    News

    Expiration of Federal Perkins Loan Program puts college affordability into question

  • Men’s hockey wins twice on home ice

    Currents

    Tangled Up In Hue celebrates shop dog’s retirement with fifth annual Dog Art Show

  • Men’s hockey wins twice on home ice

    Currents

    International Fall Fest cultivates community

  • Men’s hockey wins twice on home ice

    News

    Human rights advocate provides insight on how to heal the wounds of racism

  • Men’s hockey wins twice on home ice

    News

    Chancellor Schmidt advocating for DACA participants

  • Men’s hockey wins twice on home ice

    Currents

    A look into the life of a local beekeeper

Menu
The official student newspaper of University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire since 1923.
Men’s hockey wins twice on home ice