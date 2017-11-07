Men’s hockey wins twice on home ice

UW-Eau Claire beat both Bethel University and Hamline University over the weekend at home

Men’s hockey secured victories in both games at home over the weekend.

Men’s hockey secured victories in both games at home over the weekend.

The UW-Eau Claire men’s hockey team walked off the ice with two wins at home this past weekend against both Bethel University with a score of 6-2 on Friday, and Hamline University with a score of 7-0 on Saturday.

Bethel

Friday night was the start of a winning weekend for the Blugolds.

Alex Strand, a sophomore forward, scored a goal just before the 4:30 mark, giving his team a lead right off the bat. Strand continued on to score a second goal with an assist from Lucas Kohls, a junior forward, 30 seconds following, bringing the score up to 2-0.

In the second period, Todd Koritzinksy, a senior forward, scored with assists from both Mac Jansen, a senior forward, and Tyler Tomberlin, a sophomore forward, adding another tally toward Blugold victory.

Despite the fact that Eau Claire received a handful of penalties throughout the game, Tyler Hart, a junior defensemen, said he was proud of his team.

“It was a lot of special teams, and we were on the penalty kill a good chunk of the game,” Hart said. “I’m happy with a lot of things I saw though.”

Colton Wolter, a senior forward, said he was happy with the game overall.

“I feel our team played well against Bethel,” Wolter said. “Our overall compete level as a team was very good and we need to continue to have that same attitude as the season continues.”

Hamline

With the victory against Bethel under their belt, Eau Claire competed again on Saturday against Hamline University.

The Blugolds finished the first period with three goals from Jake Hopfner, a senior forward, Tomberlin and Jake Bresser, a sophomore forward.

Camden Haugenoe, a first-year goaltender, stood out on the ice, Wolter said. Haugenoe had his first shutout in his career as a Blugold, protecting 16 shouts on goal throughout the duration of the game.

“Cam has been great for us this year and has given us an opportunity to win every night,” Wolter said. “Can’t really ask for much more from him.”

The game ended with a 7-0 victory over the pioneers.

“It was definitely our best game so far into the season,” Tredinnick said. “We were able to find the back of the net. I think we’re already a better team after game four than we were game one, so I’m looking forward to seeing where we can take this.”

The Blugolds compete again on the road against St. Thomas this Thursday at 7:30 p.m.