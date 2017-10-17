UW-Eau Claire football fumbles

Turnovers kept the Blugolds from competing against Stevens Point

The Blugolds take on Stevens Point at Goerke Field, but come up short offensively.

The UW-Eau Claire football team couldn’t keep up with UW-Stevens Point at Goerke Field on Saturday afternoon, finishing the game with a final score of 26-3.

The Pointers gained a 2-0 lead early in the game due to penalties and some reckless plays by Eau Claire.

Matt Urmanski, a sophomore quarterback for Stevens Point, gained momentum and added to the score with a one-yard touchdown. Victor Martinelli, a first-year outside linebacker for Eau Claire, responded and blocked the extra point with just under two minutes left in the first quarter, updating the score 8-0.

Antwan Moore, a sophomore running back, received a 39-yard pass from Scott Procter, a junior quarterback, to get the Blugolds on a roll in the second quarter. Procter then achieved a 21-yard run, followed by a 23-yard field goal from Brad Goetsch, the sophomore kicker, to cut the Pointers lead to five with about 13 minutes left in the half.

Moore said plays don’t always go the way they’re planned, but that’s what truly tests a football player.

“I try to play in the moment and I don’t process things until after the game,” said Moore. “But it was really cool to watch that back and help the team go on a run.”

Stevens Point responded offensively with a 21-yard kick from Hayden Neidert, a first-year punter, increasing their lead to 11-3 with just under five minutes left in the second quarter.

With the first half of the game coming to an end, the Pointers achieved one last play. Urmanski earned his second touchdown of the game with a 75-yard drive. Ross Curran, a junior, made it 17-3 after a blocked extra point.

Procter had a few assists, completing three of 10 passes for 55 yards and had 47 more yards added on 11 carries throughout the two quarters.

Unfortunately, Stevens Point enhanced their score with nine more points in the second half, stemming from a 28-yard field goal from Neidert. Shamaj Williams, a first-year running back, earned a nine-yard touchdown run for his team as well.

Stevens Point ended the game with 266 rushing yards on 45 over all attempts.

Moving forward in the season, Eau Claire is averaging less than 12 points for each individual game. The Blugolds struggled offensively and managed to finish the game with only 135 yards through the air.

Head Coach Dan Larson said he has a system that he sticks to when it comes to practice and preparing for future games.

“We try to give our players as much information as they can handle so they can go out and perform fully equipped in games,” Larson said.

Curran led the team defensively with 10 tackles, while Jordan Wollin, a junior cornerback, followed with eight, and Kaeleb Strangler, a senior inside linebacker, ended with one sack and three tackles.

Eau Claire will go head to head with the UW-Platteville Pioneers on their home field in Carson Park at 1:10 p.m. on Saturday.