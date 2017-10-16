The official student newspaper of University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire since 1923.

The Spectator

Trump Hotels get trumped by athletes

Brittany Farr, Staff WriterOctober 16, 2017Leave a Comment

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






Brittany Farr

More stories from Brittany Farr

High school and college students come together at trombone festival
October 10, 2017

professional sports teams are making a statement against the political administration

The+vast+majority+of+professional+sports+teams+have+made+the+decision+to+boycott+Trump+Hotels+for+their+travel+competitions.%0A
The vast majority of professional sports teams have made the decision to boycott Trump Hotels for their travel competitions.

The vast majority of professional sports teams have made the decision to boycott Trump Hotels for their travel competitions.

SUBMITTED

SUBMITTED

The vast majority of professional sports teams have made the decision to boycott Trump Hotels for their travel competitions.

Advertisement

Professional sports organizations such as the NFL, MLB, NHL and the NBA aren’t just taking a knee for racial inequality. They’re boycotting President Donald Trump altogether by pulling out of staying at his hotels while traveling, according to the New York Post.

According to Trump’s website, there are six Trump hotels in the U.S. that teams can travel to for a “luxurious stay … with unparalleled service.” NBA teams on average pay approximately $20,000 per night for both rooms and food when traveling, according to the Washington Post.

The Milwaukee Bucks, Golden State Warriors and Los Angeles Lakers are a handful of the teams that have recently stopped staying at Trump hotels. Teams such as the Minnesota Wild, New York Mets and the New England Patriots made this same decision earlier in the year, according to the Washington Post.  

Why are teams pulling out?

Politics.

The Warriors Head Coach, Steve Kerr, justified his team’s decision.

“The president has seemingly made a point of dividing us as best as he can,” Kerr said.  “He continually offends people, and so people don’t want to stay at his hotel. It’s pretty simple.”

Jabari Parker, the Milwaukee Bucks forward, said he doesn’t want to support a person who endorses hate on others. Coming from a Muslim background, Parker said he believes Trump ran his campaign completely on hate, attacking everything the basketball player believes in.  

“I don’t care what haters think,” Parker said. “I’m proud to not stay in Trump hotels.”

Kurt Helin, an NBC Sports writer, said “NBA teams have options other than the Trump hotels if they don’t like his policies.”

The Washington Post reported other reasons sports teams were for not staying in Trump Hotels, aside from politically related tension, include the pre-existing problem of driving team Coach buses in and out of Lower Manhattan, New York.

Some fans are unfazed by the headlines and taking to social media question the importance of this decision.

“Why are people so concerned if a pro sports team stays @ a trump hotel?” twitter user Ryan Rusell tweeted.

Although I personally have the utmost respect for this country, I find this form active protest to be justifiable.

A president should address the social issues and complicated situations within this nation in a respectful manner, pointing our country toward a path of respect in turn, but Trump’s language has repeatedly been seen and interpreted as aggressive and offensive by players and fans alike.

In a rally speech back in September, Trump went so far as to use expletives when referring to athletes that sit during the national anthem. While he may not agree with their viewpoints or protests, this kind of response is unacceptable, especially from the president of our nation.

People (as well as sports teams) have the option and freedom to put their money into businesses that fit perfectly within their values. It looks like Trump’s name simply doesn’t fit the values of the vast majority of professional athletes.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Tags: , , , ,

Leave a Comment

The Spectator intends for this area to be used to foster healthy, thought-provoking discussion. Comments are expected to adhere to our standards and to be respectful and constructive. As such, we do not permit the use of profanity, foul language, personal attacks or the use of language that might be interpreted as libelous. Comments are reviewed and must be approved by a moderator to ensure that they meet these standards. The Spectator does not allow anonymous comments and requires a valid email address. The email address will not be displayed but will be used to confirm your comments.

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




Other stories filed under Editorial

Ed board
Ed board
A new veganing
A new veganing
FBI uncovers multiple team scandal in NCAA Men’s Basketball
FBI uncovers multiple team scandal in NCAA Men’s Basketball
Taking a stand against sexism toward journalists
Taking a stand against sexism toward journalists
America needs to wake up to the gun violence epidemic
America needs to wake up to the gun violence epidemic

Other stories filed under Sports

FBI uncovers multiple team scandal in NCAA Men’s Basketball
FBI uncovers multiple team scandal in NCAA Men’s Basketball
Talking Title IX
Talking Title IX
UW-Eau Claire women’s tennis defeats conference rival
UW-Eau Claire women’s tennis defeats conference rival
Women’s volleyball team competes in weekend tournament
Women’s volleyball team competes in weekend tournament
Women’s golf finished fourth in the WIAC Championship
Women’s golf finished fourth in the WIAC Championship
Navigate Right
Navigate Left
  • Trump Hotels get trumped by athletes

    News

    Towers Halls get a new name

  • Trump Hotels get trumped by athletes

    News

    Traditional on-campus residence halls to be reserved for incoming first-year students

  • Trump Hotels get trumped by athletes

    News

    Expiration of Federal Perkins Loan Program puts college affordability into question

  • Trump Hotels get trumped by athletes

    Currents

    Tangled Up In Hue celebrates shop dog’s retirement with fifth annual Dog Art Show

  • Trump Hotels get trumped by athletes

    Currents

    International Fall Fest cultivates community

  • Trump Hotels get trumped by athletes

    News

    Human rights advocate provides insight on how to heal the wounds of racism

  • Trump Hotels get trumped by athletes

    News

    Chancellor Schmidt advocating for DACA participants

  • Trump Hotels get trumped by athletes

    Currents

    A look into the life of a local beekeeper

  • Trump Hotels get trumped by athletes

    News

    Hilltop Bowling Alley to be reconstructed

  • Trump Hotels get trumped by athletes

    Student Life

    Spinning toward success

Menu
The official student newspaper of University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire since 1923.
Trump Hotels get trumped by athletes