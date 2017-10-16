The official student newspaper of University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire since 1923.

The Spectator

FBI uncovers multiple team scandal in NCAA Men’s Basketball

Seth Abrahamson, Staff WriterOctober 16, 2017Leave a Comment

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






Seth Abrahamson

More stories from Seth Abrahamson

America needs to wake up to the gun violence epidemic
October 10, 2017

Several programs suspected to have bribed potential recruits

Lousiville+men%27s+basketball+Head+Coach%2C+Rick+Pitino+was+among+those+found+guilty+in+an+FBI+bribery+investigation.+Pitino+has+since+been+suspended.+
Lousiville men's basketball Head Coach, Rick Pitino was among those found guilty in an FBI bribery investigation. Pitino has since been suspended.

Lousiville men's basketball Head Coach, Rick Pitino was among those found guilty in an FBI bribery investigation. Pitino has since been suspended.

SUBMITTED

SUBMITTED

Lousiville men's basketball Head Coach, Rick Pitino was among those found guilty in an FBI bribery investigation. Pitino has since been suspended.

Advertisement

Three weeks ago, the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) uncovered one of the biggest scandals in the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) history, according to Sports Illustrated. The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York discovered seven NCAA Division I teams, and various agents from other organizations were bribing recruits and running a mass wire-fraud scheme.

Arizona, Louisville, Oklahoma State, University of South Carolina (USC) and Auburn were all schools involved in the scandal. Most notably, Louisville’s head coach, Rick Pitino, who is one of the most decorated college basketball coaches of all time with two national championships and over 700 wins in his career was found guilty. Four assistant coaches were fired from the teams, and Rick Pitino was suspended by Louisville. He will most likely be fired according to USA Today.

The majority of the scandal was surrounded by the fact that many of these coaches, including Rick Pitino, were bribing potential recruits to persuade them to play for their prospective teams.

This is not the first time this has happened, especially with Pitino, and will not be the last time. There has been a controversy for some time whether coaches and teams should be allowed to “coax” athletes into playing for them.

Should a team be allowed to recruit a player by any means necessary? What about teams that don’t have the same financial reach as others? Teams like USC, Louisville, North Carolina and Duke all have substantial finances compared to smaller schools, such as UW-Madison, who continually relies on smaller-name recruits and builds them up over the course of four years, instead of having players that go one year and jump into the NBA.

North Carolina, Duke and Florida already have an advantage over smaller schools in the way of recruits. These teams are continually are in the top recruiting classes, and giving them a monetary advantage to freely throw out money and “gifts” would make the realm of recruitment even more lopsided.

Although  allowing teams the ability to persuade players to play for them in other ways would be interesting and change the dynamic of the way teams recruit. However, the way the system currently stands, and how lopsided recruiting is already, less financially fortunate teams like Wisconsin would stand no chance with an unfair system.

The NCAA needs to fix this issue and stop allowing teams to “get away” with only firing of a coach or two when so many others are guilty of the same crime. This will only stop others from doing the same thing for a short time before they bring in another coach who will be willing to do it all over again. The NCAA needs to be stricter and bring about harsher punishments.

This scandal and these briberies should not be accepted any longer. These schools should be made an example for the rest of the NCAA, making it known that breaking the rules won’t simply be a “slap” on the wrist anymore.

 

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Tags: , , ,

Leave a Comment

The Spectator intends for this area to be used to foster healthy, thought-provoking discussion. Comments are expected to adhere to our standards and to be respectful and constructive. As such, we do not permit the use of profanity, foul language, personal attacks or the use of language that might be interpreted as libelous. Comments are reviewed and must be approved by a moderator to ensure that they meet these standards. The Spectator does not allow anonymous comments and requires a valid email address. The email address will not be displayed but will be used to confirm your comments.

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




Other stories filed under Editorial

Ed board
Ed board
A new veganing
A new veganing
Trump Hotels get trumped by athletes
Trump Hotels get trumped by athletes
Taking a stand against sexism toward journalists
Taking a stand against sexism toward journalists
America needs to wake up to the gun violence epidemic
America needs to wake up to the gun violence epidemic

Other stories filed under Sports

Trump Hotels get trumped by athletes
Trump Hotels get trumped by athletes
Talking Title IX
Talking Title IX
UW-Eau Claire women’s tennis defeats conference rival
UW-Eau Claire women’s tennis defeats conference rival
Women’s volleyball team competes in weekend tournament
Women’s volleyball team competes in weekend tournament
Women’s golf finished fourth in the WIAC Championship
Women’s golf finished fourth in the WIAC Championship
Navigate Right
Navigate Left
  • FBI uncovers multiple team scandal in NCAA Men’s Basketball

    News

    Towers Halls get a new name

  • FBI uncovers multiple team scandal in NCAA Men’s Basketball

    News

    Traditional on-campus residence halls to be reserved for incoming first-year students

  • FBI uncovers multiple team scandal in NCAA Men’s Basketball

    News

    Expiration of Federal Perkins Loan Program puts college affordability into question

  • FBI uncovers multiple team scandal in NCAA Men’s Basketball

    Currents

    Tangled Up In Hue celebrates shop dog’s retirement with fifth annual Dog Art Show

  • FBI uncovers multiple team scandal in NCAA Men’s Basketball

    Currents

    International Fall Fest cultivates community

  • FBI uncovers multiple team scandal in NCAA Men’s Basketball

    News

    Human rights advocate provides insight on how to heal the wounds of racism

  • FBI uncovers multiple team scandal in NCAA Men’s Basketball

    News

    Chancellor Schmidt advocating for DACA participants

  • FBI uncovers multiple team scandal in NCAA Men’s Basketball

    Currents

    A look into the life of a local beekeeper

  • FBI uncovers multiple team scandal in NCAA Men’s Basketball

    News

    Hilltop Bowling Alley to be reconstructed

  • FBI uncovers multiple team scandal in NCAA Men’s Basketball

    Student Life

    Spinning toward success

Menu
The official student newspaper of University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire since 1923.
FBI uncovers multiple team scandal in NCAA Men’s Basketball