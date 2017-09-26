Weather forecast forces an unfinished weekend

The UW-Eau Claire men’s golf team played in the Twin Cities Classic on Saturday and Sunday.

The UW-Eau Claire men’s golf team played in the Twin Cities Classic on Saturday and Sunday.

Although the UW-Eau Claire men’s golf team played only two rounds of the Twin Cities Classic at the Elk River Country Club this past Saturday and Sunday due to weather constraints, the team walked off the green with a handful of accomplishments.

Isaac Prefontaine, a first-year Blugold, was top scorer of the team on Saturday with a 73 (+1), tied at 11th place. Alex Rogan and Grant Burish, both sophomores, tied for 24th place with a 76 (+4). Meanwhile, Ryan Isaacson, a senior; Nick Bauer, a junior; and Brady Thomas, a sophomore, all tied for 35th place, each player shooting a 77 (+5).

While the University of Manitoba (Canada) was the team to beat, scoring a 279 overall, Eau Claire ended competition Saturday sitting at 302 (+14) and tied for sixth place.

The Blugolds came back stronger on Sunday.

“The first day was tough, but we grinded it out on Sunday to come back into fourth place,” Prefontaine said.

In their second round of the Classic, the men shot a 304 (+16) on Sunday at Links of Northfork.

The team was joined on the course by drastic weather fluctuations. The day started off dry and hot, but by mid-tournament, the rain poured.

“It was a longer and more open course, so distance off the tee was important,” Prefontaine said. “Some of our long par-fours were straight into the wind, which made things tough.”

Prefontaine continued to lead the team and scored a 72. His combined score from Saturday and Sunday brought him to a 144 (+1) putting him in fourth place while three other upperclassmen Blugolds followed him.

Burish shot a 76 (+4) and tied for 23rd place along with Thomas shooting a 75. Isaacson played well enough to jump seven spots with a 76 and tied for 28th place.

The third and final round of the Twin Cities Classic was scheduled to be at Le Sueure Country Club. Unfortunately, it was cancelled due to the rain and won’t be made up.

Head coach Mike Greer said the men have a lot of time to get ready for their next competition. He said his plans include a lot of practice and mental preparation.

“We have one tournament left and we will face the strongest D3 teams in the nation,” Greer said. “Our hardest work this fall will be in the next two weeks as we prepare for Florida.”

The men’s golf team will return to the green Sunday, Oct.15 through Tuesday, Oct. 17 for the Golfweek DIII Invitational at the Raven’s Golf Club in Destin, Florida.