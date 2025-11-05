Cinephiles: ‘The Silence of the Lambs’ is everything a movie should strive to be

“The Silence of the Lambs” is an excellent film. I’m not going to give any sort of pretext or long-winded preamble — this movie captured me from the start and kept me on the edge of my seat for its entire 118-minute runtime.

Clarice Starling, a student at the FBI Academy, is taken aside by her mentor Jack Crawford and asked to interview a serial killer. The killer, Dr. Hannibal Lecter, is an extremely proficient psychiatrist and a cannibal.

Starling works with Crawford and Lecter throughout the film to chase another serial killer, Buffalo Bill, who has been kidnapping women, skinning them and wearing their skin as clothes.

The agent-in-training has to work through Lecter’s webs of riddles, anagrams and half-truths to decipher his hints. She is also shown working extra hard as a woman trying to be acknowledged and respected in a male-dominated field.

Story continues below advertisement

The FBI has a strange reverence for Lecter. They keep him isolated on death row, but they always refer to him as “Dr. Lecter,” never simply “Lecter” or “Hannibal.”

Starling and Lecter’s relationship is odd — they respect one another, despite clearly knowing that the two of them come from completely separate worlds.

After their first meeting, another prisoner assaults Starling. That prisoner later chokes to death on his own tongue, which is implied to be Lecter’s doing. It’s not said how he did it, but as a master psychiatrist, it’s not hard to believe Lecter could have pulled the strings.

Starling is one of the only people Lecter is mostly truthful with, but Lecter still speaks in riddles. Starling herself opens up to Lecter over the course of the movie in exchange for his testimony in regard to Buffalo Bill.

Starling pushes through as a woman in a man’s world, dealing with unwelcome advances and social disgraces due to her gender.

After a meeting in which Crawford says that certain things shouldn’t be discussed around women, Starling gives him the cold shoulder. This leads to one of my favorite exchanges in the movie, where Starling tells Crawford, “It matters.”

Despite her superiors’ attempts to downplay her, Starling makes progress on the Buffalo Bill case, forcing the FBI to acknowledge her as a capable agent by the end of the film.

There is a giant buffalo in the room when discussing feminism in the context of this movie — Buffalo Bill has been criticized by pro-trans feminist groups as furthering harmful stereotypes about transgender women being dangerous killers.

Lecter states that Buffalo Bill isn’t trans, “but thinks he is,” whatever that means. While the character may not explicitly be transgender, it is not a stretch to assume that the character would be associated with trans people.

Beyond that controversy, Buffalo Bill is a scary character. He’s been committing his crimes against women for years and has yet to be caught.

Given the nature of his victims, the movie builds up to a final confrontation between him and Starling in a way that more than pays off.

The cinematography of the film, the psychology of the characters and a dynamic female lead in a male-centric cast make “The Silence of the Lambs” one of the best movies I have seen.

This film is so excellent that I haven’t even mentioned the star-studded cast: Jodie Foster plays Starling and Anthony Hopkins plays Lecter, among many other phenomenal actors.

It even won the “Big Five” Academy Awards in 1991, which I believe was entirely earned. It may have earned a spot in my top 10 favorite movies of all time. I cannot recommend “The Silence of the Lambs” enough.

Tolbert can be reached at [email protected]. He’d like to have you for dinner.