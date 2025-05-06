Popette: I am obsessed with sombr

Through my constant presence on TikTok, I am often introduced to a lot of new music. Currently, my newest obsession has been with indie rock artist sombr.

The one song I can pinpoint hearing and running to play on repeat was “undressed.” I am obsessed with the bridge at the end of the song; however, I do love the song as a whole.

“And I don’t wanna learn another scent / I don’t want the children of another man / To have the eyes of the girl I won’t forget / I won’t forget.”

But I also remember hearing “back to friends” on TikTok and loving it when it came on my FYP. I giggle when I see the trend where people say, “a moment that felt like sombr’s yell,” in contrast to the trend with Hozier’s yell in his feature on Noah Kahan’s “Northern Attitude.”

“It was last December / You were layin’ on my chest / I still remember / I was scared to take a breath / Didn’t want you to movе your head.”

Initially, his song “Caroline” that went viral a few years ago blew up his accounts.

However, like everything in my life, when I become obsessed with something, I go deep. I don’t just listen to the two songs I like, I dig. Thus inspiring me to do a deep dive on sombr’s music and listen to every single track he put out.

This has led me to discover one of my favorite songs of his, “in your arms.” His song “savior,” comes a close second.

However, my favorite songs are always susceptible to change depending on how I feel that day.

Besides his music, I also just live for his vibes as a whole. On both of his TikTok accounts, somb.r and sombrsucks, he releases fun content that promotes not only his music but also showcases his love for artists he himself adores.

A video in particular that makes me laugh is his video “calling out” Clairo, hoping to gain recognition from her. For some reason, he’s at a bowling alley and when he rolls the bowling ball down the lane, he hits maybe one pin.

“Clairo, I’m calling you out,” sombr said. “‘I’m trying to put down that beer and turn on that Clairo, ‘cause, damn girl, that Coachella set was fire.’”

Seeing the videos of sombr meeting fans after his various concerts makes me laugh as well, because he all around seems like a good guy. I was shocked to find out he is only 19, but that makes sense as to why he’s so relatable.

I also adore how all of his songs and names are in lowercase, which is a personal guilty pleasure of mine.

He has various personas that act as inside jokes for him and his fan base, like “thombr” after he chipped his tooth on his microphone after performing his song “back to friends,” which, as of writing this, he has done twice now.

He also has the alias of “sombrina,” which he calls himself when he puts on a long brown wig on stage.

His ability to commit to the bit is admirable.

His fans are lovingly called “sombaddies,” which makes me giggle, and at one point, fans were referred to as “sombros.” Both are 10 out of 10.

Recently, sombr announced his tour, “The Late Nights & Young Romance Tour.” Tickets went live on April 25, and I was thankfully able to snag some tickets. I cannot wait to see him in September.

I literally sent the Instagram post to my friend, Jocy, and only said the words “hear me out.” She actually agreed to go with me, and now both of us are impatiently waiting.

sombr, if you see this, I love you.

