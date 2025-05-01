In the key of E: Information overload

Hello everyone. Welcome or welcome back to “In the key of E.” I’m sad to report that this is my second-to-last edition of this column. Ever. But let’s save the sappiness for next week and just get started.

Weekly recap

This past week was genuinely a blur of random events. So, rather than talking about the mundane events of my classes, I’ll just talk about a few of the week’s highlights.

Following last week’s meeting for The Spectator, I met up and hung out with a couple, people from Blugold Radio. Walking into Brad, the president of radio, and Rasmus, some random guy in radio’s (I’m only slightly kidding about the “random guy” part) house, I immediately knew that only men lived there.

Story continues below advertisement

I don’t mean that as an insult. It’s purely a journalistic observation. The standout of their decor was definitely the stolen “Blugold Radio Sunday” sign hanging on their wall, which was once in the radio studio. The “S” in “Sunday” was covered with an “M.”

Technically, they had the right intentions given that we do broadcast on Mondays now, but their lack of changing the “u” to an “o” is what I can only assume to be an artistic choice.

Another highlight of the week, to be completely honest with you, was going home. I don’t usually try to go home two weekends in a row, but I was scheduled to work. In the time that I wasn’t working, I was re-immersing myself in my love for family history, which I’ll talk about in the next section.

I drove back on Monday morning. That night, I went to the Student Senate meeting to cover it for The Spectator. It was supposed to be the last meeting of the semester — emphasis on supposed to be.

More time than usual was spent on reports, as each director delivered their goodbye speeches and thanked people who impacted their time in senate. It was honestly a really exciting room to be a part of, especially in being able to see just how much they all care about representing the student body.

Just as the senate members were getting into discussing the one piece of legislation for the night, all of us got word that a tornado had touched down in Eau Claire. The meeting went into a recess and we huddled in bathrooms for what felt like forever.

Thirty minutes and multiple additional tornado warnings later, the meeting adjourned with the decision to reconvene next week. So now I have to, or I suppose I should say get to, cover senate one week more than I thought I would.

From me to you

Every once in a while, I get really interested in my family history. I have a bunch of research done by family members of mine on my dad’s side who have the same interest. They kept printed copies of all of their findings and I wound up with most of them in my possession.

What I don’t have a whole lot of research on, though, is my mom’s side of the family. My grandpa on that side of my family didn’t really have insight into his history. All we’ve ever known is that we’re Irish. And then, eventually, through my research, I also learned we’re Scottish.

This weekend, I placed my focus on my grandpa’s mom, Erma Norris. I would try to look into his dad too, but he may or may not have been a criminal who used an alias. So any hope at truly accurate research is kind of out of the window. At least it’s a fun addition to my lore.

What’s an even better addition to what I’d consider to be my lore is what I found out about Erma. I usually use the family tree portion of the website FamilySearch.

It freaks me out a little that I’m able to go as far back as I can. As I clicked on all of the men I’m directly related to who passed on the Norris name, I was able to go all the way back to Yvo le Norreys, who was born in 1090. I know I shouldn’t put all of my trust in the records, but every single birthday I’ve checked is correct. And that has to mean something.

The important finding centers around 17th century Massachusetts. Apparently, the Norris family came to the United States in 1639, which is way earlier than I would have ever guessed. I’m used to seeing the years of immigration ranging from the 1840s to the 1870s.

The man who came over was Reverend Edward Norris. He was the vicar of Tetbury at St. Mary the Virgin Church in Tetbury, England.

He and his family settled in Salem, Massachusetts and he became Fourth Pastor of the Salem Church. They were Puritans who fled England to avoid religious persecution. His son John is my 11th great-grandfather.

Okay, here’s the good part. John’s brother Francis was married to Rebecca Towne, one of the women who was convicted and hanged during the Salem Witch Trials in 1692. So … My 11th great aunt was killed for witchcraft. I absolutely freaked out when I made the discovery.

Technically, Francis used the last name “Nurse.” While there is no official documentation of his parents, it’s believed that Edward and his wife, Eleanor Estcourt, are Francis’ parent and that this last name was just recorded using a different spelling.

Francis and Rebecca’s homestead is still standing and can be visited. They also inspired the characters of the same name in “The Crucible,” a play by Arthur Miller that depicts the trials.

As exciting as this big family history discovery was, it made me sad. We have to remember that when the trials happened, they weren’t actually killing witches. They were killing women. I can’t imagine what Rebecca and her family, as well as every other family, went through.

Weekly R.E.P.O.R.T.

Reading: For class, I’m reading “Tomboyland” by Melissa Faliveno and “Body Work” by Melissa Febos. For fun, “Weyward” by Emilia Hart and “My Life With Words” by Barbara F. Luebke.

I’m about halfway through “Weyward” and it’s so incredible. The other books haven’t been opened in a while, but I think I’ll have the free time to crack them open sooner than later.

Eating: Whatever is left in my pantry.

I have three weeks left until graduation and am doing all I can to clean out all of the random things in my pantry. It’s definitely going to end in me eating some strange combinations of food, but I feel like it pays homage to the college experience one last time.

Playing: “High As Hope” by Florence + The Machine and the podcast “The Bald and the Beautiful with Trixie and Katya”

Outside of my forgotten childhood introduction to this band via their song “Dog Days Are Over,” this album is what made me fall in love with them. And if you can’t tell, I’m on a podcast kick.

Obsessing: Family history.

Like I said, I learned a lot about my family lore over the weekend and I now feel the need to know as much as possible.

Recommending: Watch “Yellowjackets.”

I know I recommended this last week, but it truly is such a great show. I finished it over the weekend and I’m now in pain over the fact that the show has yet to be renewed for a fourth season.

Treating: Fun drinks.

I’m drinking an iced carrot cake chai as I type this. It’s practically my entire motivation to get my work done at this point in the semester.

Thank you so much for joining me. Sending lots of love.

-E.

Braun can be reached at [email protected].