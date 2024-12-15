Lady Jane Grey deserved better

I’d be willing to bet that all people have at least one thing that they know way too much about. Mine, which I truly believe will always be my number one niche hyperfixation, is the history of European monarchs and royal families. Before you judge, hear me out.

This story, for me, is more of a mix of a history lesson and a ranting session than an opinion piece. My opinion, I suppose, is that all people should know one story in particular.

The thing I know the most about is the 16th-century British royal family. The House of Tudor, an English and Welsh dynasty that held the throne of England from 1485 to 1603.

This is my favorite of the eight royal houses that have ruled over the United Kingdom since The Anglo-Saxons (410-1066).

Story continues below advertisement

If you were to Google how many sovereigns there were during this house’s rule, you’d probably be told that there were five. However, there were actually six. The one person left out? None other than Lady Jane Grey, also known as the “Nine Days’ Queen.”

Grey is believed to have been born in the fall of 1537. Her mother, Frances Grey, was the eldest daughter of Henry VIII’s younger sister, Mary Tudor. If you need to know anything about Henry VIII, it’s that he’s famous for having six wives. Two were divorced, two were beheaded, one died during childbirth and one outlived him (Shoutout Catherine Parr).

This makes Jane Grey the great niece of Henry VIII and first cousin once removed of his three legitimate children Edward VI, Mary I and Elizabeth I. Following the death of his father, Edward VI became king at just nine years old. He was sick for most of his life and died at 15.

His successor was expected to be his half-sister, Mary. She was more popular with the public and was technically the legal heir to the throne. Edward, I guess, had other plans. He chose Jane, who was only about 15 at the time of her rule.

Jane was hesitant to accept the crown. It’s said that her response was, “The crown is not my right, and pleaseth me not.”

After a bit of convincing from her family and in-laws, she accepted the throne. She ruled from July 10 to 19, 1553. This is, thus far, the shortest reign in English history.

During this time, support for Mary grew rapidly and most of Jane’s supporters abandoned her. The Privy Council of England suddenly changed sides and proclaimed Mary as queen on July 19, 1553, deposing Jane.

Mary had the nickname “Bloody Mary.” If I have to give even just a single opinion in this article, it’s that I’m seriously judging the preferences of the English people in the 16th century.

Mary received her nickname because of her persecution of Protestants. A devout Roman Catholic, she was determined to restore Catholicism in England. She very quickly convinced Jane to step away from the throne.

Jane, though she obliged Mary’s advice, was outspoken in her disapproval of her cousin’s motives to reintroduce Catholic Mass in England. Jane, if you haven’t already guessed, was a Protestant.

In what might be the most upsetting but typical plot twist ever, Jane only lived for a few more months. Mary supposedly gave Jane the opportunity to denounce her Protestant views and convert to Catholicism, but she refused. She was convicted of treason and executed alongside her husband, Lord Guildford Dudley, on February 12, 1554.

Okay, I know that was a lot to digest. So now you may be wondering: What’s the point? What’s the lesson in all this? You’ll never guess what I’m about to say.

Both directly and indirectly, what I’m getting at is that this whole tragedy was all at the fault of a typical man and his lust, and another typical man and his pride. Let’s dive back in so I can explain.

Two of the main reasons why Jane met her demise are because of the decisions made by the men in her family.

The first is Henry VIII. He wanted to divorce his first wife, Catherine of Aragon, so he could marry Anne Boleyn (aka beheaded wife #1). The pope refused to grant Henry the divorce he sought. Henry, who couldn’t wait apparently, broke England from the Catholic Church and did what he wanted.

The centerpiece in this whole debacle is essentially the Catholicism vs Protestantism debate, in which Henry VIII definitely got the ball rolling in England. That, readers, is the indirect fault at play.

The second is her father, Henry Grey. Wyatt’s Rebellion was a failed uprising protesting Mary I’s attempt to restore England to Catholicism in 1554 led by Sir Thomas Wyatt and three other men. Henry Grey was one of those other men. This is the much more direct fault at play.

Jane, after refusing to convert to Catholicism, was charged with treason alongside her father and husband. She pleaded guilty and was sentenced to death. Those charges, though, were suspended. It was her father’s decision to participate in the rebellion that sealed her fate. Within the span of two weeks all three of them were executed.

I rest my case.

To be completely real for a quick second, this story really is tragic. I discovered it by first coming across the painting “The Execution of Lady Jane Grey” by Paul Delaroche. In the painting, you can see Jane kneeling and blindfolded, being guided by the hand of one of the executioners to the stump where she should lay her head.

This story is an early example of what happens when women aren’t afforded a choice in their fate. Jane was only sixteen or seventeen, not that the specifics matter. She was too young and had a whole life left to live.

We can only imagine what she would’ve done had she been given more time.

P.S. For a version of this story that’s easier to digest, both mentally and emotionally, I highly recommend the Amazon Prime show “My Lady Jane.”

Braun can be reached at [email protected].