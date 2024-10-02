Quarter Munchers: Nintendo Sports

Woven in many memories of my childhood is the classic Wii game, Wii Sports. I have many fond memories of playing the game with my family, so when Nintendo announced their version, Nintendo Switch Sports for the Nintendo Switch, I was very excited.

When the first game originally came out on April 29, 2022, I did not like it all that much. It was not as much fun as the original Wii version. But this semester, I realized that while it may be different from the original, it is good on its own.

Like the Wii game, Sports has tennis, bowling and golf, missing baseball and boxing from the original. However, in the Switch’s version it brought in volleyball, soccer, badminton and chambara.

One feature of Sports that I liked was the online edition. The user can play globally with randm players from around the world (which requires Nintendo Switch Online), locally with people in the same room or with friends online.

This feature has made it fun to play against real people instead of the built-in Mii characters — like the popular character, Matt.

I have found that despite hating it on Wii Sports, I actually enjoy golf. I can not find the words to express how much I disliked it on the Wii, but the Switch version is quite fun.

On the other hand, tennis was my go-to on the Wii, and is still one of my favorites on the Switch. Badminton is a fun one to play as well. I still struggle with the timing in volleyball, but I overall have a fun time playing.

I still have yet to play basketball or soccer, but I intend to one day. Today is not that day however. In the same sense, chambara is to me on the switch what boxing was on the Wii. I never touch it unless I am playing with friends. I lose too easily.

A feature that I like while playing globally, is that of the rewards. Each time you play a game, you earn points. When you earn 100 points you are able to select a random themed prize from the current week or from the last two weeks.

These prizes can range from different eye colors to gamer tags. When you complete the board of items, you unlock an exclusive outfit.

Also, as you play specific sports more and more, you eventually join the “pros,” in which you have a lettered rank, starting with E through A. When you finish a game, it counts your final score and adds it to your rank, for you to slowly build up your “grade.”

Overall, while Nintendo Switch Sports is fun, and I can see myself liking it more I play, but it will never be able to replace my love for Wii sports and its variants.

