The Spooktator: Halloween Events

The river and Phoenix Park Bridge are setting the vibe for Halloween with some fog and mystery

Happy Halloween, Boo-Golds!

We’ve made it to the last week of October, and with it, the last week of The Spooktator. The Halloween spirit is back in the air.

If you’re feeling festive, but don’t know what to do with yourself, look no further: The Spooktator has compiled a list of some spook-tacular Halloween events going on around Eau Claire this weekend.

On campus

5-9 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 28

Hilltop Halloween: Take the trek up the hill to upper campus for Hilltop’s Halloween activities! Exercise classes and more, done in Halloween style.

7-10 p.m., Oct. 28-29

Priory Haunted House: The already spooky Priory Hall is again hosting their popular haunted house. A short drive from campus will transport you and your friends to some sure-fire-spookiness.

9 a.m.-2 p.m., Friday, Oct. 29

Costume Contest: McIntyre Library is hosting a costume contest for students, faculty and staff. Costumes can be voted on by everybody until Nov. 1 — details are on their event website.

8 p.m.-12 a.m., Oct. 29-30

Sutherland Haunted House: Looking for that haunted house experience, but trying to stay close to home? Check out the haunted house in Sutherland Hall — complete with hot chocolate and cookies for sale, and a bonfire to end the night.

Various times, Oct. 29-31

Campus Film Series — Halloweentown: Are scary activities not quite your speed? Head down to the Woodland Theater in Davies this weekend to see the family-friendly — or easily-frightened-college-student-friendly — movie Halloweentown, part of the Campus Film Series.

Around town

7-11 p.m., 10/28-10/30

Ski Sprites Haunted House: Local water skiing team Ski Sprites has hosted their haunted house for over 20 years. Jim Heinzen, head of the marketing committee for Ski Sprites, said it acts as a fundraiser for both the team and local charities.

Each year a theme is chosen, and each family on the team gets to build their own room, Heinzen said. This year’s theme is “Fractured Fairytales” — fairytales gone wrong. Heinzen said the house will be very interactive and scary, but still safe.

“Actors are not allowed to touch visitors, and visitors aren’t allowed to touch actors,” Heinzen said. “But beyond that, we will do everything we possibly can to scare the pants off you.”

3-5 p.m., Oct. 29

Downtown Trick Or Treat: If you have kiddos, take them downtown on Friday afternoon for some trick or treating around some local businesses.

7-10 p.m., Oct. 29-30

Field of Screams Haunted Trail and Barn: This haunted trail features a few spooky attractions as you walk through a field, maze and barn.

Hosted by the Eau Claire County 4H, the field is located at the Rockin’ T-R Ranch, owned by 4H general leader Jodi Thesing-Ritter, who is also the executive director for diversity and inclusion at UW-Eau Claire.

Originally started 10 years ago, the Field of Screams has grown from a small project to a much larger fundraiser for local charities and clubs, Thesing-Ritter said, and putting it all together has benefits beyond the frights.

“The kids come up with the ideas and a lot of the planning, so it’s a youth development project as much as it is a fundraiser and service project,” Thesing-Ritter said. “Teaching kids those values of service and community is really valuable. Plus, it’s really fun to scare people.”

More information can be found on the Field of Screams Facebook page.

Those are some of the Eau Claire Halloween highlights! Be sure to check them out, and have a fun and safe Halloweekend, Boo-Golds!

For more events and information, check out Downtown Eau Claire and the UWEC events calendar.

DeLapp can be reached at [email protected]