The Political Rundown

Bernie Sanders has suspended his campaign for the 2020 presidency.

Although Sanders started out strong in the primaries — winning in New Hampshire and nearly tying with Pete Buttigieg in Iowa — he has fallen behind Joe Biden since Super Tuesday, and a global pandemic was not enough to reignite his campaign.

“I cannot in good conscience continue to mount a campaign that cannot win and which would interfere with the important work required of all of us in this difficult hour,” Sanders said in a live-streamed speech last Wednesday, April 8.

In his speech, Sanders said he would work with Biden to push forward progressive ideas. Although Sanders acknowledges that Biden is now the Democratic nominee, he has chosen to remain on the ballots for states who have not yet held their primary elections.

“I will stay on the ballot in all remaining states and continue to gather delegates,” Sanders said. “While Vice President Biden will be the nominee, we must continue working to assemble as many delegates as possible at the Democratic convention, where we will be able to exert significant influence over the party platform and other functions.”

On Monday, April 13, Sanders officially endorsed Biden and the two agreed to work together on some policy matters. This announcement was made through a livestream broadcast by Biden’s campaign.

In this conversation, Sanders explained his belief that Biden needs to beat President Donald Trump in November.

“We need you in the White House. I will do all that I can to see that that happens, Joe,” Sanders said.

Biden and Sanders plan to form six task forces together on policies regarding the economy, education, criminal justice, immigration, climate change and health care, according to CNN.

Since the Democratic party itself has been split throughout this primary season, it is really important that Sanders is making his support for Biden known this early on.

Sander’s verbal support, as well as the task forces and joint policies, are things we have to look forward to and great ways to encourage his supporters to shift their vote to Biden.

As for Trump’s campaign, things are looking rocky as Americans question his reaction to COVID-19.

According to The New York Times, older voters are essential to Trump’s campaign, but 55 percent of people 65 and older said he could be doing more to confront the outbreak.

This comes just a few weeks after Trump’s overall approval ratings were at 50 percent. Since news regarding the virus changes so quickly, it is not surprising that Trump’s approval also changes with the tides.

Finally, to give you all a recap of Wisconsin’s election last week. Biden ended up winning with 62.8 percent of the votes and 64 delegates. Sanders got 31.7 percent of the vote and 17 delegates.

