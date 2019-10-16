Hate speech in our communities

To know that the President of the United States was visiting my home town was enough of a shock. To make things more overwhelming, this president has also been known to make relentless discriminatory comments on the communities I am connected and involved with.

President Trump arrived to the Minneappolis, Minnesota Target Center for a campaign rally on Oct. 10. This rally was aimed to promote Trump’s plans for the upcoming 2020 election.

According to the Washington Post, much of the campaign rally was spent with Trump singling out Minnesota District 5 representative Ilhan Omar. Much of the accusations revolved around Omar’s political aims and her support of Somali refugees within the state area.

In a recent tweet by Omar, she addressed how Trump’s speech accused her of being an “America-hating socialist” and a “disgrace.”

My entire life I have lived in the District 5 area in Minnesota. My friends and family alike were all in support of Omar and the changes she hoped to implement for the betterment of the community.

In anticipation of Trump’s arrival, Jacob Frey, the mayor of Minneappolis, released a public statement over Twitter towards the president and his campaign from the city.

Frey tweeted on behalf of the city of Minneappolis, saying they would not stand behind the President, but in support of the community who helps make the city. His messages of hate will not be tolerated in the city of Minneappolis.

“Consent given. Immigrants and refugees are welcome in Minneapolis,” Frey tweeted.

Throughout everything that has happened since the last inauguration, and as a member of the nearby Minneapolis community, I have strived to become more politically aware.

As an incoming adult voter, these political understandings matter even more now that the political shift can truly be in my hands.

During the campaign rally, Trump addressed the people of Minnesota, specifically District 5, for electing Omar into the House of Representatives.

“How do you have such a person representing you in Minnesota? I’m very angry at you people right now,” Trump said.

The comments made by President Trump to my entire state population really hit on my identity. I am a proud Minnesotan. For the President to accuse friends, family and hard working citizens of such cruel acts is extremely disrespectful.

Even as a current Wisconsin university student, I feel almost more attacked by the Presidents’ words. I am representing the image of my state in Eau Claire and what he projects is far from the truth.

In response to the comments made at the Trump Minnesota campaign rally, Omar sent out various tweets regarding her thoughts on the discriminatory accusations.

While I am a white and privileged female in this society, I am proud to share a connection with such a powerful female in this political climate. The Presidents’ comments in Minneapolis are unacceptable regardless, Omar has the platform to make change and can use it to her — and our — advantage.

Omar posted a response on Trump’s comments, alongside how she plans to move forward and support the communities he has oppressed.

“He shouted Xenophobic conspiracy theories about me. He scolded my district for voting for me,” Omar tweeted. “His hate is no match for our movement.”

Omar and Frey are both correct, that the communities throughout Minneappolis and Minnesota can come out stronger on the other end.

While the President is supposed to reflect the voice of our nation, he does not reflect the voice of us Minnesotans. We are not the first state to experience his hatred and certainly not the last.

I hope to continue being politically aware with the incidents between Trump and Omar, and I encourage other young voters to step out and understand what is occurring around us.

While we all may not have a similar mindset politically, we all should be educated on how to support the community that matters to us most. Because one day, these same scenarios could be in your city or hometown.

