Earth without art is just “eh”

Art has been around since pretty much the beginning of time.

From ancient cave carvings to latte art, it has surrounded humans for ages, taking on many different forms. Many people wonder why art is important. Since it has been around for as long as humans, it must be somewhat important.

Art, with no clear definition, is considered to be the product of purposely arranging elements in a way that appeals to the senses or emotions. Things such as human creations and ways of expression, including music, literature, film, sculpture and paintings are all products of art.

Being that art is produced by humans, creativity takes a huge role in the process. Toddlers will start with a box of crayons and a blank piece of paper which will lead them to create art, even if it doesn’t make sense to adults.

Blue and red scribbles sporadically placed on a blank sheet of paper could be a toddler’s greatest work of art so far. From the moment one picks up a crayon for the first time, creativity is continuously stimulated from such activity.

Without creativity, the world would be blank; every human being would be instinctively the same. Music wouldn’t make people emotional and words wouldn’t become literature.

In a world of quick responses and mangled thoughts, art allows people to slow down and discover their own wide range of emotions. Viewing the art of others can bring out emotions that one might not have known were there.

Exploring our emotions and interpreting them allows for a better understanding of the self, which ultimately creates a sense of peace.

Not only does art help with the self, but it also helps create a more beautiful community. Instead of working in environments surrounded by plain walls, art appeals to the human eye and acts as a comfort mechanism.

The houses people live in reflect their personalities by the art they choose to display. Certain works appeal to our senses and can often result in happiness and motivation.

Art and language alike are mediums to express ideas and share information. However, art can communicate things that words can’t. It offers a method of communication that not everyone might understand, but it helps express ideas and emotions that might not be able to be articulated any other way.

Without art, there wouldn’t be such thing as the Eiffel Tower or the Statue of Liberty. Art gives society a boost in creativity and innovation, allowing for the creation of these things.

In this multicultural, globalized world full of different languages, art unites everyone because it is understandable regardless of the language spoken. Art is considered a universal language because it tells the stories of human agreements and generosities.

Being engulfed by art every day, it’s hard to imagine a world without it. From the songs played on the radio to a mural on a building wall, art is everywhere even when people don’t realize it.

Art promotes creativity and communication, both essential to human life every day.

Dirks can be reached at [email protected]