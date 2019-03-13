Jonas Brothers conspiracy theory — Marketing hack or long-time planned campaign?

The year is 2008 and matching BFF bracelets, gaucho pants and sequined purses are in style. In every young girl’s pockets is their Tamagotchi, Lip Smackers lip gloss and a receipt from Claire’s. The Jonas Brothers just released their newest album and “Burnin Up” is replayed on loop on every middle school kid’s iPod. Life is good.

Recently, those nostalgic feelings have come flooding back.

On March 1, the Jonas Brothers announced their reunion shortly after releasing the single “Sucker.” Fans everywhere let out a single high-pitched scream, while memes were made quickly after the announcement.

“We got in the studio and that magic that we spoke about, we felt it again,” Nick Jonas told SiriusXM’s Morning talk show. “We’re on cloud nine at the moment.”

After their split in 2013, Joe and Nick Jonas pursued their own careers in music. Nick had an acting career and was featured in the TV show “Scream Queens” and “Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle” and several other smaller roles. He also released a few songs that hit the top 40 back in 2016.

Joe joined the band DNCE later in 2015, but only released one single that cracked the top 10. Kevin Jonas stepped back from the public eye after the split.

After those seemingly lost years, the Jonas Brothers reunion is exactly what everyone has always wanted. Older fans will get to live in their nostalgia, while younger audiences are being introduced for the first time. This collective group of millennials plus the new younger generation will place the Jonas Brothers back on the boy band throne. As they relive their youth, there’s no doubt the Jonas Brothers will be bringing in a steady cash flow from their potential full album and nationwide tour.

Although I can’t help but think about how the excitement over the reunion connects to the integral nostalgia of culture. The rebooting of not only the Jonas Brothers but also TV shows and movies from the ‘90s. Is there something specific that makes the younger generations especially nostalgic?

As the first generations to experience internet culture in childhood, it could be media overload and quick shallow connections that make these generations want to revisit old favorites. Companies and artists have certainly figured out how to monopolize on already established fan favorites — enter the series of recent multiple sequels in the box office.

I think the Jonas Brothers cracked the marketing and capitalistic code — from their target audience of nostalgic 20-somethings to their new audience of teenage girls who thrive on attractive boy bands.

Was this reunion planned since their break up in 2008? Was it predicted in their hit song, “Year 3000,” in the lyrics, “Everyone bought our 7th album.” After their break up, they had released four albums. Maybe these new albums are what makes everyone buy their 7th album.

In their newest song “Sucker” they sing, “I’m a sucker for all the subliminal things no one knows about you.” These lyrics make me question if they, in fact, planned their reunion and we’re the suckers for not realizing it sooner. Either the Jonas Brothers have an exceptional marketing team or they planned their reunion — you decide. Regardless, so far this genius comeback is a huge success, because we’re all suckers for you, Jonas Brothers.

