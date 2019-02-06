The official student newspaper of University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire since 1923.

The Spectator

Menu

Horoscopes?

Story by Madeline Fuerstenberg, News EditorFebruary 6, 2019Leave a Comment

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






Madeline Fuerstenberg

More stories from Madeline Fuerstenberg

A miracle in Barron
February 6, 2019

‘It’s like horoscopes, but I just make them up.’

Back to Article
Back to Article

Horoscopes?

Photo by Savannah Jo Reeves

Photo by Savannah Jo Reeves

Photo by Savannah Jo Reeves

Advertisement

(Disclaimer: These horoscopes are written for comedic purposes and are not meant to be taken seriously. Any similarities to real life are purely coincidental).

Welcome, fellow UW-Eau Claire students, to mind-bending realm of wonder and mystery — a place where you will see your future unfold before your very eyes.

How do I know? Because I’ve seen it.

(But seriously though, I’m winging it.)

Aquarius

Happy birthday to you, Aquarius. With Jupiter on the fritz and Venus acting all wonky, it looks like your love life is on the verge of really heating up. You and your significant other should avoid any open flame, at all costs. Also, the stars would like to advise that you keep a bucket of ice water close at hand for the next few weeks. Just in case.

Be prepared for some major academic challenges to come in the next month. In the astral plane, these challenges are what’s known as “college classes,” and all signs will be afflicted. To best avoid these challenges, disregard the advice provided in the first section of your horoscope.

All of your birthday wishes will come true, Aquarius, if you honor your water sign by spending your entire birthday in a bathtub; ideally a full one. A hot tub would also suffice, but the stars advise against this, as it is a health risk.

Aries

The stars are warning me of great danger in your near future. Avoid spicy foods and the color purple. To best avoid this danger, only eat bland things and wear the color yellow.

Taurus

Beware, Taurus. Your mother is mad at you. Call her. Send her flowers, maybe. But do not — under any circumstances — remind her of that one thing you did that one time. She’s still upset about it.

Gemini

You have no future.

Cancer

Good news, Cancer! The person immediately to your left is the love of your life. You know what that means: It’s time to send awkward snapchats back and forth until one of you either decides to make the first move, or ghost the other. You be the first to decide.

Leo

Congratulations, Leo! Keep your eyes out for that promotion at work you’ve been shooting for. Good things come to those who wait. Or to those who least deserve it. It really depends on your life perspective.

Virgo

You have a lot of money coming your way, Virgo. It’s that $20 you forgot was in your pocket. Unfortunately, it was basically destroyed when you put it through the washer.

Libra

Silly Libra! You forgot to lock your front door today before class. And your stove is on. And your shower. And all of the lights in your house. Essentially, you’re a mess.

Scorpio

Life’s about to get serious for you, Scorpio. Just like your dad always said: It’s time to stop screwing around at college. Get a job within the next week, or you will be forever doomed to work as a press secretary for President Donald Trump.

Sagittarius

There’s good news and bad news for you, Sagittarius. The good news: You’re in great health and your grades have never been better. The bad news: You’re about to be evicted.

Pisces

The stars sense a furry new friend in your life. It’s mold. Avoid that old cheese that’s been sitting in your fridge since October.

Capricorn

Thing are about to start looking up for you, Capricorn. Your stars are aligning. The universe is on your side. Your world is about to get a little bit brighter. The sun will shine only for you. You’re going to find that thing you lost last week, and it will be exactly where you least expected it.

That’s all, folks! More spooky predictions are on their way next week. Trust me. I have a sense about these things.

Fuerstenberg can be reached at [email protected]

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Tags: , , ,

About the Writer
Madeline Fuerstenberg, News Editor

Madeline Fuerstenberg is a second-year journalism student. This is her fourth semester on The Spectator and her second semester as News Editor.

Leave a Comment

The Spectator intends for this area to be used to foster healthy, thought-provoking discussion. Comments are expected to adhere to our standards and to be respectful and constructive. As such, we do not permit the use of profanity, foul language, personal attacks or the use of language that might be interpreted as libelous. Comments are reviewed and must be approved by a moderator to ensure that they meet these standards. The Spectator does not allow anonymous comments and requires a valid email address. The email address will not be displayed but will be used to confirm your comments.

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




Other stories filed under Column

Pura vida
Pura vida
From this neck of the woods
From this neck of the woods
Bad Feminist
Bad Feminist
Seeking Solace
Seeking Solace
Old News
Old News

Other stories filed under Opinion

A miracle in Barron
A miracle in Barron
Feel fear, not butterflies
Feel fear, not butterflies
Bad Feminist
Bad Feminist
Seeking Solace
Seeking Solace
Keeping up with the Kar-fashions
Keeping up with the Kar-fashions
Navigate Left
  • Horoscopes?

    Column

    Pura vida

  • Horoscopes?

    Column

    From this neck of the woods

  • Horoscopes?

    Column

    Bad Feminist

  • Horoscopes?

    Column

    Seeking Solace

  • Horoscopes?

    Column

    Old News

  • Horoscopes?

    Column

    Keeping up with the Kar-fashions

  • Horoscopes?

    Column

    Getting Weird

  • Horoscopes?

    Column

    Getting it together: the remix

  • Horoscopes?

    Column

    Wait, that’s illegal?

  • Horoscopes?

    Audio

    Final Spec Songs Playlist of the fall semester

Navigate Right
The official student newspaper of University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire since 1923.
Horoscopes?