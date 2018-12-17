Keeping up with the Kar-fashions
December 7, 2018
How to dress to get in the holiday spirit
Before anyone frowns at me, let me make it clear: I don’t celebrate Christmas. Holidays include Hanukkah, Kwanzaa, New Years and everything else that makes one happy and feel all fuzzy inside. Even though the Christmas music playing everywhere can be an overkill for some, I have to admit I love the magic of festive lights, smell of pine trees, yummy treats and hot beverages.
People also seemed to be more joyful towards the end of the year — is it because of the holiday spirit or winter break? I don’t think it really matters if the atmosphere is cheery and bright. Some fun fashion tips I recommend would be to consider different textiles and colors — velvet, sequins, and deep red are all classic elements for any party wear. It is also the perfect time to be adventurous — be brave, extra and go all out during this time of the year!
Cheng can be reached at [email protected]
Kar Wei Cheng is the multimedia editor at The Spectator and a third-year student studying integrated strategic communications with an emphasis in public relations. She has a passion for linguistics and photography.
