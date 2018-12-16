The official student newspaper of University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire since 1923.

The Spectator

Menu

Bisexual artist fights for inclusivity

Stephanie Janssen, Staff WriterDecember 16, 2018Leave a Comment

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






Stephanie Janssen

More stories from Stephanie Janssen

Another violent act on the trans community
December 6, 2018

Halsey denigrates Victoria’s Secret after a comment excluding transgender models from the show

Halsey+performing+at+the+Victoria%27s+Secret+fashion+show.+
Back to Article
Back to Article

Bisexual artist fights for inclusivity

Halsey performing at the Victoria's Secret fashion show.

Halsey performing at the Victoria's Secret fashion show.

BBC News

Halsey performing at the Victoria's Secret fashion show.

BBC News

BBC News

Halsey performing at the Victoria's Secret fashion show.

Advertisement

In a recent interview with the chief marketing officer of L Brands, the parent company of Victoria’s Secret, Ed Razek, Razek said he did not believe the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show should feature transgender models.

“The show is a fantasy,” Razek said. “It’s a 42-minute entertainment special. That’s what it is. It is the only one of its kind in the world.”

Halsey performed in the Nov. 8 show, but, according to BBC News and Entertainment Weekly, upon hearing of the lack of inclusivity for models, Halsey released a statement on Dec. 2 on Instagram demonstrating her support for the LGBTQ community.  

“Some comments were made regarding the show that I simply cannot ignore,” Halsey said. “As a member of the LGBTQ+ community, I have no tolerance for a lack of inclusivity… If you are a trans person reading this… we stand in solidarity.”

As of late, Halsey has been an strong, known figure for the LGBTQ community. Having her support in the media for the LGBTQ community is so special to see, especially being a bisexual person myself.

Later, Razek apologized for the comment on Twitter, saying he “would cast a transgender model for the show.” He added that he does “admire and respect their journey to embrace who they really are.”

A less than a month later on Dec. 2, the fashion show aired on ABC. After the airing, Halsey posted a statement on Instagram in response to Razek’s comment. Additionally, she mentioned how these statements work to other the LGBTQ community and linked her post to GLSEN, an organization which provides services and resources for LGBTQ youth.

For me, when I look at Victoria’s Secret marketing and the models they use, I see that, yes, they include some women of color, but they are exclusive to women from around the world and only include the “skinny” body type that does not account for all body types. If Victoria’s Secret wants representation in their fashion show, then they should have all body types included, such as plus-size women like me, transgender women and women of color.

I absolutely love that Halsey spoke out publicly about this. Having her use her privilege and power in society to stand up for the community I belong to was very moving for me personally. Seeing this inspiring bisexual figure stand up for my community and me was touching.

So Halsey, thank you for using your influential voice to spread the word to my community that what Victoria’s Secret is doing not acceptable under any circumstances.

Janssen can be reached at [email protected].

 

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Tags: , , , ,

About the Writer
Stephanie Janssen, Staff Writer

Stephanie Janssen is a second-year creative writing student. She is a staff writer for The Spectator. Stephanie enjoys heavy reading and writing fantasy stories as well as styling hair and watching lots of talent TV shows.

Leave a Comment

The Spectator intends for this area to be used to foster healthy, thought-provoking discussion. Comments are expected to adhere to our standards and to be respectful and constructive. As such, we do not permit the use of profanity, foul language, personal attacks or the use of language that might be interpreted as libelous. Comments are reviewed and must be approved by a moderator to ensure that they meet these standards. The Spectator does not allow anonymous comments and requires a valid email address. The email address will not be displayed but will be used to confirm your comments.

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




Other stories filed under Editorial

Cohen’s lying is one puzzle piece in Mueller’s investigation
Cohen’s lying is one puzzle piece in Mueller’s investigation
Another violent act on the trans community
Another violent act on the trans community
Racing stripes
Racing stripes
Blue midterms in Wisconsin leave Walker behind
Blue midterms in Wisconsin leave Walker behind
Midterms mark small victory for women
Midterms mark small victory for women

Other stories filed under Opinion

The Great Debate
The Great Debate
Instagram tightens mental health-related searches — and rightfully so
Instagram tightens mental health-related searches — and rightfully so
Getting Weird
Getting Weird
The Tator
The Tator
Getting it together: the remix
Getting it together: the remix
Navigate Left
  • Bisexual artist fights for inclusivity

    Editorial

    Cohen’s lying is one puzzle piece in Mueller’s investigation

  • Bisexual artist fights for inclusivity

    Editorial

    Another violent act on the trans community

  • Bisexual artist fights for inclusivity

    Editorial

    Racing stripes

  • Bisexual artist fights for inclusivity

    Editorial

    Blue midterms in Wisconsin leave Walker behind

  • Bisexual artist fights for inclusivity

    Editorial

    Midterms mark small victory for women

  • Bisexual artist fights for inclusivity

    Editorial

    That’s one pointe for the ballerinas

  • Bisexual artist fights for inclusivity

    Editorial

    The midterms prove that voting matters

  • Bisexual artist fights for inclusivity

    Editorial

    Eau Claire City Council advocates to bring back historic train

  • Bisexual artist fights for inclusivity

    Editorial

    The imperfect, yet perfect, role model

  • Editorial

    Educate kids today to avoid repeating the past tomorrow

Navigate Right
The official student newspaper of University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire since 1923.
Bisexual artist fights for inclusivity