Keeping up with the Kar-fashions
November 28, 2018
Winter accessories to brave the cold
My hands get cold way too easily. Sweaters or hoodies do not cover my neck, regular cotton no-show socks do not keep my feet warm and my ears need protection from the strong, freezing wind. This week on Keeping up with the Kar-fashions, let’s talk accessories.
Scarves are an essential if I’m not wearing a turtleneck. Chunky-knit infinity scarves are easy to wear, I just loop them around my neck and there is no need to worry about any fringe or tassels at the end. My personal favorites, however, are the giant blanket scarves that I can wrap around my face and neck as a barrier from the cold. Patterned scarves are also a good way to add color and spice up an outfit.
Ears — I like to keep mine warm. The hat options are endless — a simple beanie, winter hats with pom-poms, a beret, bomber hats, etc. Knitted headbands are also a fashionable winter accessory for a bad hair day. An interesting, but very effective item I like to use are my headphones — not earbuds, headphones. They are basically ear warmers that play music. I started biking last year and they were the only thing that does not flap or fly around and still protect my ears when I was breezing to campus.
I know my friend Rachyl has at least three types of mittens. Me? I have a pair of fingerless gloves and another set of faux leather gloves. Again, there are a plethora of choices on the market — touchscreen gloves, fleece-lined mittens, ski gloves for playing in the snow and more. They also make great Christmas presents along with some fluffy socks.
Kar Wei Cheng is the multimedia editor at The Spectator and a third-year student studying integrated strategic communications with an emphasis in public relations. She has a passion for linguistics and photography.
