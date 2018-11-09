Gluten-free Thanksgiving
November 7, 2018
Thanksgiving is coming up, which means that we are all going to be taking a break from work and school for this food-based holiday. Navigating Thanksgiving can be kind of tricky for people like me, who have food restrictions.
It all just boils down to knowing what’s in your food and being aware of what you’re eating. Thanksgiving doesn’t have to be hard. Follow me as I discuss how to eat gluten-free on turkey day.
