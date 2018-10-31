The official student newspaper of University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire since 1923.

The Spectator

Menu

Trump administration moves to redefine gender

Madeline Furstenberg, News EditorOctober 31, 2018Leave a Comment

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






Transgender community faces risk of being ‘defined out of existence’

After+President+Trump+spoke+out+against+the+transgender+community%2C+trans+people+are+in+danger+of+erasure.+
After President Trump spoke out against the transgender community, trans people are in danger of erasure.

After President Trump spoke out against the transgender community, trans people are in danger of erasure.

CanStock Photo

CanStock Photo

After President Trump spoke out against the transgender community, trans people are in danger of erasure.

Advertisement

I don’t like the definition of ignorant, so I think I’ll just change it.

If only it were that simple. But “ignorance” is not open to interpretation or subjectivity. Neither is the term “gender,” but the Trump administration’s Department of Health and Human Services doesn’t seem to agree.

In an article written by The New York Times, it was announced on Oct. 21 that the DHHS is moving to redefine gender as “a biological, immutable condition determined by genitalia at birth.” Sounds a lot like the definition of sex, doesn’t it?

“So why is this a problem?” some people might ask. Well, I’ll tell you: Google Dictionary defines gender as being “the state of being male or female (typically used with reference to social and cultural differences rather than biological ones).” In other words, gender is a social construct, sex is based on biology.

“The (DHHS’) proposed definition would define sex as either male or female, unchangeable and determined by the genitals that a person is born with,” the Times article stated.

According to the same article, the redefining of gender will “essentially eradicate federal recognition of the estimated 1.4 million Americans who have opted to recognize themselves — surgically or otherwise — as a gender other than the one they were born into.”

The proposed changes to the legal definition of gender by the DHHS are intended to clarify rules and restrictions under Title IX, according to the Times article. Any disputes about gender should be clarified through genetic testing, said the DHHS. According to a Huffington Post article, redefining gender in this context would “effectively exclude transgender and nonbinary people from basic civil rights protections currently guaranteed by federal law.”

“This takes a position that what the medical community understands about their patients — what people understand about themselves — is irrelevant because the government disagrees,” Catherine Lhamon former leader of the Education Department’s Office for Civil Rights under the Obama administration said to the Times.

According to Huffington Post, hundreds of people gathered in New York City to protest the DHHS’s proposed changes in response to the Times article. Different LGBTQ support organizations, like the National Center for Transgender Equality, responded “with force” to the proposed idea, according to Huffington Post. On social media, about 2,000 people responded to the news by posting the hashtag, #WontBeErased.

Aside from the problematic implications of redefining gender for an entire community of people, I have to ask myself another question: Who gets to define words? Are all words subject to change? Can we make them whatever we want them to be?

Does the Trump administration truly believe that this is necessary, or is this change simply aimed towards erasing an entire culture from our vocabulary? If the latter is truly the case, then I am ashamed of the people we’ve elected into federal office. Why can’t we simply let people be who they want to be? If something is not directly hurting you, then you have no right to speak out against it.

The controversial and problematic decisions being made by the Trump administration say a lot about the political climate in the United States, but the responses to these decisions made by the public are what truly define the social values of the American people. We believe in the right to be our true, free selves and no one should have the right to take that away from us.

Fuerstenberg can be reached at [email protected]

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Tags: , , ,

Leave a Comment

The Spectator intends for this area to be used to foster healthy, thought-provoking discussion. Comments are expected to adhere to our standards and to be respectful and constructive. As such, we do not permit the use of profanity, foul language, personal attacks or the use of language that might be interpreted as libelous. Comments are reviewed and must be approved by a moderator to ensure that they meet these standards. The Spectator does not allow anonymous comments and requires a valid email address. The email address will not be displayed but will be used to confirm your comments.

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




Other stories filed under Editorial

Educate kids today to avoid repeating the past tomorrow

As the midterm elections fast approach, the main issues on the docket seem to be the same as they always are: taxes, infrastructure and healthcare, am...

Vote for the change you want to see in the nation

As midterms approach, any social media-savvy person has probably seen the numerous local advertisements supporting or bashing different candidates who...

City of Eau Claire bans conversion therapy

Conversion therapy, the practice that claims to have the cure for being LGBTQ, is on the hot seat in today’s cultural landscape. Its controversial n...

Christine Blasey Ford was failed by the system

I am angry. I am disappointed. This may sound dramatic, but I honestly believe that my country has not only failed me, but every other American woman....

Scott Walker is getting antsy
Scott Walker is getting antsy

Other stories filed under Opinion

The Tator
The Tator
Educate kids today to avoid repeating the past tomorrow

As the midterm elections fast approach, the main issues on the docket seem to be the same as they always are: taxes, infrastructure and healthcare, am...

Help your local pet shelters because they need it
Help your local pet shelters because they need it
Wait, that’s illegal?
Wait, that’s illegal?
Getting it together: the remix

Picture this: It’s been a rough week. You’ve lost your wallet, and you desperately need it (and the Olive Garden gift card inside it) because A) y...

Navigate Right
Navigate Left
The official student newspaper of University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire since 1923.
Trump administration moves to redefine gender