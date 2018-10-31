The official student newspaper of University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire since 1923.

The Spectator

Menu

The Tator

Ryan Huling, Staff WriterOctober 31, 2018Leave a Comment

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






Ryan Huling

More stories from Ryan Huling

Vote for the change you want to see in the nation
October 18, 2018

Nightmare before Christmas? More like nightmare that is Christmas

Advertisement

This is a satirical article and is not meant to be taken seriously. It does not reflect the views of The Spectator or UW-Eau Claire. 

Halloween has officially passed and thus ends the season of Tumblr girls telling me that they are “so spoopy” and seeing too many people poorly dressed up as Vines. But, with the end of a bat-tastic season (these puns have overwhelmed my Twitter feed) comes the dawn of one that is just as, if not more, painful to endure: the holiday season.

Starting even before Oct. 31 and all its happy haunts, the era of basted turkeys and smiling snowmen had already begun to creep in. Christmas music albums started being released in waves as Pentatonix, John Legend and Jessie J have all prematurely given out their Christmas presents. I am truly terrified that too much of this will wake Mariah Carey before we are ready for her. Without even trying, Michael Bublé has snuck his way into my head, serenading me to sleep with the words of “All I Want For Christmas Is You.” That was much scarier than anything I saw on Halloween.

What lies ahead is a path surrounded by quirky, Christmas-obsessed teenagers and temperatures more annoying than chilly. Already I have been bombarded by women in elf sweaters telling me it’s “never too early for Christmas” and men cramming themselves to the brim with cookies because it’s “that time of the year.”

The holiday bug has creeped into my family and friends’ heads at lightning speed. I’ve received countless texts from my grandparents, demanding I tell them my top five favorite holiday cookies or else they will send eight batches. This morning, my dad FaceTimed me at 7 a.m. to show me the Christmas lights he had already strung across our roof. My roommate has gone through one pound of hot chocolate mix in less than one week. Where will the madness end?

The shopping urge is overwhelming me. I’ve spent $300 on Christmas gifts for myself and Black Friday deals have not even been released. For a broke college student, I regret every purchase. A third soft blanket, the same color as the other two I already own, two new video games that I don’t have the time to play and a Keurig Coffee Maker that is simply one version better than the one I already own. It’s almost like a parasite is feasting on my checking account.

This virus has spread to all of my senses. When I close my eyes to sleep, all I see are lights in the shape of reindeer and candy canes. I smell peppermint and gingerbread in every room. Late at night, when it is very quiet, I can hear sleigh bells that are almost out of earshot. An impending doom, taunting me. Mocking me.

These next two months are etched out to be the most painful two months of the year. What’s even worse is the fact that it’s annual. It hasn’t even snowed yet and I already get the chills. How long must the Sugar Plum Fairies torment not only my dreams, but my reality?

Huling can be reached at [email protected]

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Tags: , , , ,

About the Writer
Ryan Huling, Staff Writer

Ryan Huling is a first-year English Education student. He enjoys listening to excessive amounts of music and podcasts. If you’d like to discuss in depth Marvel theories, Ryan is definitely interested.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
Leave a Comment

The Spectator intends for this area to be used to foster healthy, thought-provoking discussion. Comments are expected to adhere to our standards and to be respectful and constructive. As such, we do not permit the use of profanity, foul language, personal attacks or the use of language that might be interpreted as libelous. Comments are reviewed and must be approved by a moderator to ensure that they meet these standards. The Spectator does not allow anonymous comments and requires a valid email address. The email address will not be displayed but will be used to confirm your comments.

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




Other stories filed under Opinion

Educate kids today to avoid repeating the past tomorrow

As the midterm elections fast approach, the main issues on the docket seem to be the same as they always are: taxes, infrastructure and healthcare, am...

Trump administration moves to redefine gender
Trump administration moves to redefine gender
Help your local pet shelters because they need it
Help your local pet shelters because they need it
Wait, that’s illegal?
Wait, that’s illegal?
Getting it together: the remix

Picture this: It’s been a rough week. You’ve lost your wallet, and you desperately need it (and the Olive Garden gift card inside it) because A) y...

Navigate Right
Navigate Left

  • Editorial

    Educate kids today to avoid repeating the past tomorrow

  • The Tator

    Editorial

    Trump administration moves to redefine gender

  • The Tator

    Opinion

    Help your local pet shelters because they need it

  • The Tator

    Column

    Wait, that’s illegal?

  • Column

    Getting it together: the remix

  • The Tator

    Column

    Getting Weird

  • The Tator

    Multimedia

    Keeping up with the Kar-fashions

  • The Tator

    Column

    Getting Weird

  • The Tator

    Column

    Promoting Positivity

  • The Tator

    Opinion

    Political ads don’t sway voters

The official student newspaper of University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire since 1923.
The Tator