It is spooky season, folks! Time to get your costumes and candies ready for the trick-or-treaters or parties this Halloween. No costume? Never fear! Get ready to learn how to form some signature looks with basic items on this week’s Keeping up with the Kar-fashions.

Not only are these costumes budget-friendly, they’re all easy to recreate. Essentials like a black t-shirt and black jeans can develop multiple characters: a black cat, Sandy from Grease, a bat, a robber, the possibilities are endless! A tip is to have accessories to finish the look: cat ears, red lipstick and black eyeliner are always helpful.

Cheng can be reached at [email protected]