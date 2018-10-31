The official student newspaper of University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire since 1923.

Keeping up with the Kar-fashions

Kar Wei Cheng, Multimedia EditorOctober 31, 2018Leave a Comment

Kar Wei Cheng

October 18, 2018

Last-minute Halloween costumes

Savannah Reeves

Savannah Reeves

It is spooky season, folks! Time to get your costumes and candies ready for the trick-or-treaters or parties this Halloween. No costume? Never fear! Get ready to learn how to form some signature looks with basic items on this week’s Keeping up with the Kar-fashions.

Not only are these costumes budget-friendly, they’re all easy to recreate. Essentials like a black t-shirt and black jeans can develop multiple characters: a black cat, Sandy from Grease, a bat, a robber, the possibilities are endless! A tip is to have accessories to finish the look: cat ears, red lipstick and black eyeliner are always helpful.

Cheng can be reached at [email protected]  

 

About the Writer
Kar Wei Cheng, Multimedia Editor

Kar Wei Cheng is the multimedia editor at The Spectator and a third-year student studying integrated strategic communications with an emphasis in public relations. She has a passion for linguistics and photography.

