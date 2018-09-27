The official student newspaper of University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire since 1923.

The Spectator

Menu

The Tator

Ryan Huling, Staff WriterSeptember 27, 2018Leave a Comment

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






More stories from Ryan Huling

Unconventional melodies: When words and music collide
September 20, 2018

The fight for men who can’t reach both pedals

Advertisement

The World Wide Web is bigger and faster than ever in human history. It allows users to be connected to many different sites and communicate with millions of people everyday. There are users, however, who use this power to harm, torment and abuse people that they don’t agree with or find distasteful. One group of people has been affected by this cyberbullying unlike any other: short men.

For months, Twitter has been the battleground of this war and the victims have all been guys that are 5-foot-8 inches or shorter. Many people will try to go viral with tweets that bash small men.

One tweet reads: “I went out with my 5’1” friend and her 5’2” boyfriend on Sunday. It was like walking 2 Pomeranians.”

That tweet got over 179,000 likes. 179,000 people who support the defamation of compact boys. The audacity to insult these short kings is becoming a serious problem. This vile treatment is irrational because it’s origin comes from a human aspect that they have no control over.

The slander of men as tall as middle schoolers even extends outside the digital world. On Tuesday, September 11, the United States faced Mexico in an international friendly soccer match. During that match, basketball-hoop-sized Matt Miazga teased short king Diego Lainez for being ten inches shorter than him.

Many tiny men came to his defense, including television writer, comedian and short king advocate Jaboukie Young-White.

Trying to make kings feel less-than just to boost your low confidence… Typical tall behavior,” Young-White tweeted.

An ego is big, but the community that supports small men is bigger.

Just because a man may only wear size small shirts does not mean he is any less than anyone else. Just because he is as short as Winnie the Pooh does not mean he can be pet on the head. Just because he is represented by the small version of Mario in Super Mario Bros rather than the tall version does not mean is weak. All short men deserve the same love and respect as any tall man.

Now marks the dawn of a new movement meant to fight for those men who can’t reach the top cabinet in the kitchen without a step stool. It is time that America stands up for the short kings!

Huling can be reached at [email protected]

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Tags: , , ,

Leave a Comment

The Spectator intends for this area to be used to foster healthy, thought-provoking discussion. Comments are expected to adhere to our standards and to be respectful and constructive. As such, we do not permit the use of profanity, foul language, personal attacks or the use of language that might be interpreted as libelous. Comments are reviewed and must be approved by a moderator to ensure that they meet these standards. The Spectator does not allow anonymous comments and requires a valid email address. The email address will not be displayed but will be used to confirm your comments.

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




Other stories filed under Opinion

Keeping up with the Kar-fashions
Keeping up with the Kar-fashions
Promoting positivity
Promoting positivity
Wait, that’s illegal?
Wait, that’s illegal?
Investigations into Kavanaugh’s past conduct sparks social media movement

Let’s talk about sexual assault, victim blaming and the fact that many survivors don’t have the option to report their attackers. I am angry b...

Getting Weird
Getting Weird
Navigate Right
Navigate Left
  • The Tator

    Column

    Keeping up with the Kar-fashions

  • The Tator

    Column

    Promoting positivity

  • The Tator

    Column

    Wait, that’s illegal?

  • Column

    Investigations into Kavanaugh’s past conduct sparks social media movement

  • The Tator

    Column

    Getting Weird

  • The Tator

    Opinion

    Unconventional melodies: When words and music collide

  • The Tator

    Column

    The Tator

  • The Tator

    Column

    Keeping up with the Kar-fashions

  • The Tator

    Column

    Wait, that’s illegal?

  • The Tator

    Column

    Promoting Positivity

The official student newspaper of University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire since 1923.
The Tator