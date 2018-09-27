Keeping up with the Kar-fashions

“I used to be very nervous to wear different things,” Gabbie Henn, a second-year photography student, said. “But now, I don’t care what people think. Wearing stuff that’s not trendy makes me stand out.” Henn said she enjoys thrifting in vintage stores to find authentic pieces at an affordable price. Some of her fall essentials are “a staple belt, a solid pair of boots and a jacket that pulls an outfit together.”