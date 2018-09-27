Keeping up with the Kar-fashions

“I used to be very nervous to wear different things,” Gabbie Henn, a second-year photography student, said. “But now, I don’t care what people think. Wearing stuff that’s not trendy makes me stand out.” Henn said she enjoys thrifting in vintage stores to find authentic pieces at an affordable price. Some of her fall essentials are “a staple belt, a solid pair of boots and a jacket that pulls an outfit together.”
Kar Wei Cheng is the multimedia editor at The Spectator and a third-year student studying integrated strategic communications with an emphasis in public relations. She has a passion for linguistics and photography.
The Spectator intends for this area to be used to foster healthy, thought-provoking discussion. Comments are expected to adhere to our standards and to be respectful and constructive. As such, we do not permit the use of profanity, foul language, personal attacks or the use of language that might be interpreted as libelous. Comments are reviewed and must be approved by a moderator to ensure that they meet these standards. The Spectator does not allow anonymous comments and requires a valid email address. The email address will not be displayed but will be used to confirm your comments.
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.