Keeping up with the Kar-fashions

September 27, 2018Leave a Comment

Fall essentials make an appearance on campus.

Savannah Reeves

Savannah Reeves

Slideshow • 6 Photos
Kar Wei Cheng
“I used to be very nervous to wear different things,” Gabbie Henn, a second-year photography student, said. “But now, I don’t care what people think. Wearing stuff that’s not trendy makes me stand out.” Henn said she enjoys thrifting in vintage stores to find authentic pieces at an affordable price. Some of her fall essentials are “a staple belt, a solid pair of boots and a jacket that pulls an outfit together.”
About the Photographer
Kar Wei Cheng, Multimedia Editor
Kar Wei Cheng is the multimedia editor at The Spectator and a third-year student studying integrated strategic communications with an emphasis in public relations. She has a passion for linguistics and photography.
