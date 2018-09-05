Keeping up with the Kar-fashion
February 28, 2018
It’s back-to-school season again. I know, depressing. Even though I can’t help you with homework and assignments, I can help you with one thing: fashion. Welcome to the first episode of Keeping up with the Kar-fashion, where a fashion and photography enthusiast divulges current trends, how college students are rocking them, affordable options and more. This week, I have five back-to-school outfit ideas that might spark some inspiration for your clothing dilemmas in the morning. My amazing friends showed off various styles like preppy, casual, comfy chic and athletic with basic pieces from your wardrobe. Don’t worry, people, I’ve got you covered. That is all for this week, Keep up with the Kar-fashion for more aesthetically pleasing videos and photos.
Cheng can be reached at [email protected].
