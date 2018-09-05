The official student newspaper of University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire since 1923.

Keeping up with the Kar-fashion

Kar Wei Cheng, Multimedia EditorSeptember 5, 2018Leave a Comment

Kar Wei Cheng

UW-Eau Claire’s annual Fire Ball supported #MeToo movement
February 28, 2018

It’s back-to-school season again. I know, depressing. Even though I can’t help you with homework and assignments, I can help you with one thing: fashion. Welcome to the first episode of Keeping up with the Kar-fashion, where a fashion and photography enthusiast divulges current trends, how college students are rocking them, affordable options and more. This week, I have five back-to-school outfit ideas that might spark some inspiration for your clothing dilemmas in the morning.  My amazing friends showed off various styles like preppy, casual, comfy chic and athletic with basic pieces from your wardrobe. Don’t worry, people, I’ve got you covered. That is all for this week, Keep up with the Kar-fashion for more aesthetically pleasing videos and photos.

Cheng can be reached at [email protected].  

 

About the Writer
Kar Wei Cheng, Multimedia Editor
Kar Wei Cheng is the multimedia editor at The Spectator and a third-year student studying integrated strategic communications with an emphasis in public relations. She has a passion for linguistics and photography.
Eau Claire: A perfect city

I toured UW-Eau Claire about two years ago and immediately fell in love with the campus. However, over these past two years, I have fallen even more i...

The Spectator: Behind the scenes

The Spectator staff works for hours on end to ensure the newspaper — online and in print — is full of exciting and truthful content. The week ...

