Great Debate

Chicago:

As a native of the Southside of Chicago, Illinois, I inherently laugh when someone suggests another city is better than my hometown. Not only for the fact that Chicago was able to be the birthplace of someone like me, but simply because no other city measures up to what the Windy City has to offer.

Perhaps the largest staple of Chicago culture is the food, but you probably already knew that. Deep-dish pizza has been a staple since its invention in a Chicago pizzeria in 1943; check out Giordano’s if you’re in the city with a hankering. Chicago-style hot dogs offer a unique and classic twist on the American classic (I don’t know about you but I’ve never heard of a Minneapolis-style hot dog). Check out Portillo’s for a top-notch Chicago-style hot dog or for an equally famous Italian Beef sandwich.

Aside from the city’s unrivaled food, sports reign supreme over the likes of places like Minneapolis. Chicagoans were able to witness The Super Bowl Shuffle and a Bears Super Bowl victory in 1985 along with Michael Jordan and Bulls’ greatness in the 1990s. The Blackhawks owned the 2010s with three Stanley Cup wins in six seasons. The Chicago Cubs even broke a 106-year-old championship drought in 2016. Minnesota hasn’t won a championship in the four major sports since 1991, at least Minnesotans can brag about the Minneapolis miracle.

Nevertheless, don’t just take my word for it that Chicago is superior.

Chicago was ranked the number one city in the world by Time Out magazine earlier this month. It’s the second year in a row that Chicago takes the top spot where cities are scored by food, drink, culture, friendliness, affordability, happiness and livability.

When making a comparison of Chicago and Minneapolis, I’ll stop right there; just don’t do it.

— Scott Procter, Sports Editor

Minneapolis:

Recognized for its beloved downtown skyline, the Mall of America, the music legend Prince, Minneapolis truly has it all. Minneapolis even exceeds the great city of Chicago in nearly every way.

While “Minnesota Nice” is a term coined for the state as a whole, the heart of the state is found in the city Minneapolis.

According to the United States Census Bureau the Minneapolis population is a little over 400,000. But somehow the city still feels personable and quaint. Meanwhile, the Chicago population is a little over 2.7 million. That is just too big, if you ask me.

Now, I assure you, if you aren’t a “city person” Minneapolis is still somewhere you can get on-board with. It’s a city of lakes, and there are plenty of suburbs that you can escape to when the glamorous and gritty downtown scene isn’t quite your style.

For us fellow UW-Eau Claire students, Minneapolis is the perfect getaway for a city-life weekend. It’s only an hour and a half away from Eau Claire, so it’s a no-brainer. Chicago on the other hand, is approximately five hours away, which makes it a bit harder to commute for a weekend.

Some of the most popular attractions in Minneapolis and additions to the list of why Minneapolis is so great include; the Guthrie Theatre, the Stone Arch Bridge, the Sculpture Garden, the U.S. Bank Stadium and the world’s best Juicy Lucy.

With the perfect blend of Midwest kindliness and urban authenticity, Minneapolis takes the cake.

— Jessie Meyen, Staff Writer