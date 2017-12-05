On the street with Kendall Ruchti

Exploring Eau Claire’s fashion trends. This week: Back to Basics
College and backpacks go hand in hand: The academic luggage is a staple for toting textbooks to and from campus. Since 1938, zippered packs have provided students an outlet for outward expression — showcasing styles with clean lines or elaborate embellishments. Aside from the functionality, personal choice in backpack design is surely a timeless trend on campuses across the nation.
