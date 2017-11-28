Conspiracy Corner

In 1994, conspiracy theorist Serge Monast accused NASA of attempting to implement New Age religion and kick-start the New World Order. Just two years later, the seemingly healthy middle-aged man died from a sudden “heart attack.”

NASA is hiding something. Just think about it — if they have the power to zoom around outer space, surely they are capable of much more. I don’t trust these so-called astronauts one bit. If you ask me, all this space travel is nothing but a cover-up for their ulterior motives.

Have I finally driven myself insane by researching every conspiracy I can find? Maybe. Is this going to stop me? Absolutely not. This week’s theory is definitely one for the books, so let’s get right to it.

In 1994, Quebec journalist and conspiracy theorist Serge Monast alleged NASA had plans to implement a New Age religion with a technologically simulated Second Coming of the Antichrist, kick-starting the New World Order.

In his book “NASA Blue Beam Project,” Monast outlines this process in four simple steps.

Step One

Monast said he believes the first step will be the breakdown of all archaeological knowledge. Using artificially created earthquakes in precise locations on earth, falsified discoveries will show the people the errors of all the fundamental religious doctrines, thus convincing them that they have misunderstood these doctrines all along.

“Psychological preparations for that first step have already been implemented with the film, ‘2001: A Space Odyssey’ the Star Trek series, and ‘Star Wars;’ all of which deal with invasions from space and the coming together of all nations to repel the invaders,” Monast said. “The last films, ‘Jurassic Park,’ deals with the theories of evolution, and claim God’s words are lies.”

Monast states these science fiction films were produced in an attempt to brainwash and prepare humans for the ways of the New World Order.

In short, the first step is meant to “destroy the beliefs of all Christians and Muslims on the planet.”

Step Two

“The second step involves a gigantic ‘space show’ with three-dimensional optical holograms and sounds, laser projection of multiple holographic images to different parts of the world, each receiving a different image according to predominating regional national religious faith,” Monast explained.

The space show will ultimately show people the new messiah, Maitreya, calling for the immediate implementation of this new world religion.

The appearance of the messiah, Monast said, will result in holy wars and an insurmountable loss of human life. With various forms of mind control, Monast said even the most learned humans will be fooled.

Step Three

The third step in the Blue Beam Project is called Telepathic Two-Way Communication. This is also the part where I began to wonder why I even started reading this nonsense.

Anyway, the third step outlines the possibility that artificial knowledge can be transferred through satellite, resulting in the complete mind control of the planet.

“If people do not believe this kind of technology is possible, or that it is science fiction, those people put themselves in great jeopardy,” Monast said, “during the night when the new messiah will be presented to the world, they will not be prepared and will have no time to prepare to save themselves against that kind of technology.”

Honestly, where is he getting this stuff?

Step Four

The fourth and final step concerns the supernatural manifestation by electronic means and contains three orientations.

First, the United Nations will stage an alien invasion, provoking countries with nuclear weapons to use them in defense. The second orientation is to convince the Christian population the rapture is coming, explaining aliens will invade to save them from the savage demons among them.

The last orientation will use a combination of electronic and supernatural forces in order to drive the population into mass hysteria, suicide, murder and permanent psychological disorders.

After these four steps are completed, the world as we know it will no longer exist. Mankind will be forced into a totalitarian regime; those who object to the implementation of this police state will be subjected to medical experiments, slave labor or worse.

In 1996, just two years after he published his allegations, Monast and another Canadian journalist both died of heart attacks. Neither had a history of heart disease.

Also, proponents of his theory allege that the Canadian government kidnapped Monast’s daughter in an attempt to deter him from researching Project Blue Beam. His daughter was never found.

Wow, talk about a wild ride. I am not saying I believe in Project Blue Beam, but I am not saying I don’t. It all seems a little too far-fetched. I guess we’ll just have to wait and see.

If we one day find ourselves victims to mind control, an alien invasion or the Antichrist, don’t say I didn’t warn you.