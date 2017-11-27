The official student newspaper of University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire since 1923.

The Spectator

A new veganing

Emilee Wentland, Op/Ed EditorNovember 27, 2017Leave a Comment

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






Emilee Wentland

More stories from Emilee Wentland

Ed board
November 20, 2017

Am I a stereotype?

Advertisement

Just in case you were unaware, I’m a master at satirical writing as of last week when I wrote for The Tator. But writing the article got me thinking: Am I also that obnoxious and stereotypical?

This question hit me when I was home during this long weekend, and I’ve been pondering it ever since.

This weekend I visited my family and friends from high school. I ate food at their houses, and since my eating habits are a tad different than most, I was worried about the meals, but I also didn’t want to say anything beforehand.

At my family’s Thanksgiving dinner, I ate green beans, corn, a baked potato, a dinner roll and fruit salad. I was ecstatic about this selection because I was nervous I’d have nothing to eat.

My friend made dinner for her roommates Wednesday evening, and when she found out I was coming too, she made sure there were items on the menu I could have. When I found out about this, my first thought was, “Wow, I have incredible friends.”

But then I started wondering if I’m so over-the-top about my veganism that people feel the need to cater to me (this is a constant fear of mine, even pre-vegan).

Forcing people to go out of their way to feed me was never my intention when I went vegan. I would be perfectly fine sitting patiently, foodless and enjoying my loved ones’ company. However, that would place a certain amount of pressure on the hosts. How odd would it be if everybody was eating, and I was just sitting there staring at them?

That’d be pretty weird, friends. I don’t recommend doing that.

So what do I do in this situation? I don’t want people to go out of their way for me, but I don’t want to be the weirdo who stares at people chewing. Do I bring my own food? Isn’t that kind of weird, too? What is the protocol? How do vegans eat with their non-vegan pals?

This was my thought process when I was chomping on some pita chips and Oreos at my friend’s house last week.

Additionally, I’ve worked as a barista for four months now, and at this point, a lot of the people I work with know I take soy milk in my lattes. Granted, I order drinks at least once during every shift, so after a while, it would make sense that they’d remember.

One of my coworkers even made a joke once when I told him I was vegan. He said he knew I was vegan, but it was fine that I told him because I “had” to tell people as a part of being vegan.

This is probably true, but I don’t want to be like that — even though he was definitely kidding.

Here I am, worrying about being an obnoxious vegan in my column dedicated solely to veganism. Go figure. This worry is partially brought on by vegan stereotypes, like the ones I researched for The Tator last week.

According to the blog Vegan Mainstream, popular vegan stereotypes include always talking about veganism, looking and acting like a hippie or being a generally weird person.

I’m pretty weird, but I’m fairly sure I don’t look like a hippie, and I don’t think I always talk about veganism — maybe a lot, but not always.

Am I obnoxious? Of course. But am I a stereotype? Probably not. Even if I am, who cares? Stereotypes aren’t always a bad thing. In fact, sometimes it’s fun to be a cliche.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Tags: , , ,

Leave a Comment

The Spectator intends for this area to be used to foster healthy, thought-provoking discussion. Comments are expected to adhere to our standards and to be respectful and constructive. As such, we do not permit the use of profanity, foul language, personal attacks or the use of language that might be interpreted as libelous. Comments are reviewed and must be approved by a moderator to ensure that they meet these standards. The Spectator does not allow anonymous comments and requires a valid email address. The email address will not be displayed but will be used to confirm your comments.

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




Other stories filed under Column

Talking Title IX
Talking Title IX
Conspiracy Corner
Conspiracy Corner
A new veganing
A new veganing
Student doesn’t tell anyone she’s vegan, wins award
Student doesn’t tell anyone she’s vegan, wins award
Conspiracy Corner
Conspiracy Corner

Other stories filed under Editorial

Conspiracy Corner
Conspiracy Corner
Keystone Pipeline spills thousands of gallons of oil in South Dakota
Keystone Pipeline spills thousands of gallons of oil in South Dakota
Ed board
Ed board
Student doesn’t tell anyone she’s vegan, wins award
Student doesn’t tell anyone she’s vegan, wins award
Wisconsin bill looks to change drinking age to 19
Wisconsin bill looks to change drinking age to 19
Navigate Right
Navigate Left
  • A new veganing

    News

    Board of Regents passes UW System Restructuring proposal

  • A new veganing

    News

    First students walk through Confluence Arts Center

  • A new veganing

    News

    Chancellor, student government prepare for UW System restructuring vote

  • A new veganing

    Currents

    Eyes of Eau Claire: Jo Burke and Jody Balow

  • News

    Honoring Education Powwow

  • A new veganing

    Currents

    Tangled Up In Hue features Aryn Widule at monthly artist reception

  • A new veganing

    News

    Blugold gets his images featured in USA Today College Guide

  • A new veganing

    News

    Towers Halls get a new name

  • A new veganing

    News

    Traditional on-campus residence halls to be reserved for incoming first-year students

  • A new veganing

    News

    Expiration of Federal Perkins Loan Program puts college affordability into question

Menu
The official student newspaper of University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire since 1923.
A new veganing