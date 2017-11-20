The official student newspaper of University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire since 1923.

The Spectator

Ed board

Emilee Wentland, Op/Ed EditorNovember 20, 2017Leave a Comment

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






Emilee Wentland

More stories from Emilee Wentland

A new veganing
November 20, 2017

Do public apologies fix anything?

Advertisement

In the midst of Hollywood sexual assault allegations, five women have accused actor and comedian Louis C.K. of sexual wrongdoings.

The day after The New York Times published an article exposing C.K.’s harassment accusations. The comedian released a statement saying the accusations were true.

Now I’m aware of the extent of the impact of my actions,” C.K. wrote. “I learned yesterday the extent to which I left these women who admired me feeling badly about themselves and cautious around other men who would never have put them in that position.”

C.K. isn’t the first person to be accused of sexual misconduct, and he isn’t the first to admit to it or publicly apologize.

Justin Bieber has issued several public apologizes for various incidents, Lance Armstrong did after admitting to doping to win the Tour de France and Paula Deen publicly apologized for using a racial slur, according to E! News.

So, does publicly apologizing fix anything? The Spectator Editorial Board discussed this question.

“Apologies mean nothing without action,” one speaker said.

The speaker said apologizing won’t undo anything C.K. did, and that when celebrities make public apologies, it’s likely for publicity’s sake.

“I’m having a hard time believing any of this (his words) matters,” they said.

Another board member argued the apology wasn’t done at the appropriate time.

“I think it’s especially irrelevant if someone issues a public apology if it’s after they’ve been outed by someone else or with other media,” they said. “If they’re coming forward and admitting guilt to something no one else even knew they were guilty of, perhaps that’s maybe a different story because they’re apologizing before anyone even knew and admitting they’re wrong. Even then, it still might not be forgivable.”

One speaker said they thought it was better to acknowledge the incident instead of just ignoring it. Another thought these people need to exemplify remorse for their actions.

“There needs to be some sort of repentance,” the speaker said. “The public apology is all for the image, I think, and even if it’s sincere, why did you do these things anyway? Knowing that you have a public image, wouldn’t you be trying to protect it from the get-go?”

The Spectator Editorial Board voted 1-4-3, with one member saying public apologies fix things, four saying they do not and three members choosing to abstain from voting.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

Leave a Comment

The Spectator intends for this area to be used to foster healthy, thought-provoking discussion. Comments are expected to adhere to our standards and to be respectful and constructive. As such, we do not permit the use of profanity, foul language, personal attacks or the use of language that might be interpreted as libelous. Comments are reviewed and must be approved by a moderator to ensure that they meet these standards. The Spectator does not allow anonymous comments and requires a valid email address. The email address will not be displayed but will be used to confirm your comments.

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




Other stories filed under Editorial

Keystone Pipeline spills thousands of gallons of oil in South Dakota
Keystone Pipeline spills thousands of gallons of oil in South Dakota
Wisconsin bill looks to change drinking age to 19
Wisconsin bill looks to change drinking age to 19
United States now the only country to not sign Paris Agreement
United States now the only country to not sign Paris Agreement
Ed board
Ed board
Conspiracy Corner
Conspiracy Corner

Other stories filed under Opinion

Eau Claire: A perfect city

I toured UW-Eau Claire about two years ago and immediately fell in love with the campus. However, over these past two years, I have fallen even more i...

Keystone Pipeline spills thousands of gallons of oil in South Dakota
Keystone Pipeline spills thousands of gallons of oil in South Dakota
A new veganing
A new veganing
Conspiracy Corner
Conspiracy Corner
Wisconsin bill looks to change drinking age to 19
Wisconsin bill looks to change drinking age to 19
Navigate Right
Navigate Left
  • Ed board

    News

    Board of Regents passes UW System Restructuring proposal

  • Ed board

    News

    First students walk through Confluence Arts Center

  • Ed board

    News

    Chancellor, student government prepare for UW System restructuring vote

  • Ed board

    Currents

    Eyes of Eau Claire: Jo Burke and Jody Balow

  • News

    Honoring Education Powwow

  • Ed board

    Currents

    Tangled Up In Hue features Aryn Widule at monthly artist reception

  • Ed board

    News

    Blugold gets his images featured in USA Today College Guide

  • Ed board

    News

    Towers Halls get a new name

  • Ed board

    News

    Traditional on-campus residence halls to be reserved for incoming first-year students

  • Ed board

    News

    Expiration of Federal Perkins Loan Program puts college affordability into question

Menu
The official student newspaper of University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire since 1923.
Ed board