Eau Claire: A perfect city

A slideshow of some of my favorite places in Eau Claire

I toured UW-Eau Claire about two years ago and immediately fell in love with the campus. However, over these past two years, I have fallen even more in love with the city.

Eau Claire — in my opinion — is the perfect city to attend college and live in for four years, if not longer. The city has something for everyone: From tasty local restaurants, to beautiful artwork and sculptures scattered throughout, to fun parks and paths you can explore.

It has been a blessing to live in this wonderful city and I definitely have favorite spots.

The slideshow above shows the few spots in Eau Claire that hold a special place in my heart.