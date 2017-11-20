The official student newspaper of University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire since 1923.

The Spectator

Eau Claire: A perfect city

Stephanie Smith, Copy EditorNovember 20, 2017Leave a Comment

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






Stephanie Smith

More stories from Stephanie Smith

Police Blotter
November 16, 2017

A slideshow of some of my favorite places in Eau Claire

Advertisement

I toured UW-Eau Claire about two years ago and immediately fell in love with the campus. However, over these past two years, I have fallen even more in love with the city.

Eau Claire — in my opinion — is the perfect city to attend college and live in for four years, if not longer. The city has something for everyone: From tasty local restaurants, to beautiful artwork and sculptures scattered throughout, to fun parks and paths you can explore.

It has been a blessing to live in this wonderful city and I definitely have favorite spots.

The slideshow above shows the few spots in Eau Claire that hold a special place in my heart.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Tags: , , , ,

Leave a Comment

The Spectator intends for this area to be used to foster healthy, thought-provoking discussion. Comments are expected to adhere to our standards and to be respectful and constructive. As such, we do not permit the use of profanity, foul language, personal attacks or the use of language that might be interpreted as libelous. Comments are reviewed and must be approved by a moderator to ensure that they meet these standards. The Spectator does not allow anonymous comments and requires a valid email address. The email address will not be displayed but will be used to confirm your comments.

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




Other stories filed under Multimedia

The Spectator: Behind the scenes

The Spectator staff works for hours on end to ensure the newspaper — online and in print — is full of exciting and truthful content. The week ...

Eau Claire’s 2017 Farmers Market
Eau Claire’s 2017 Farmers Market
Eyes of Eau Claire: Erin Duba
Eyes of Eau Claire: Erin Duba
Bringing music to the people
Bringing music to the people
Blugold swim unable to propel past Whitewater
Blugold swim unable to propel past Whitewater

Other stories filed under Opinion

Keystone Pipeline spills thousands of gallons of oil in South Dakota
Keystone Pipeline spills thousands of gallons of oil in South Dakota
Ed board
Ed board
A new veganing
A new veganing
Conspiracy Corner
Conspiracy Corner
Wisconsin bill looks to change drinking age to 19
Wisconsin bill looks to change drinking age to 19
Menu
The official student newspaper of University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire since 1923.
Eau Claire: A perfect city