Conspiracy Corner

Alyssa Anderson, Copy EditorNovember 14, 2017Leave a Comment

Alyssa Anderson

Feminism on Tap discusses women in leadership roles
November 10, 2017

500,000 plastic coffins found off highway in Madison, GA could indicate future police state

Stacks+of+plastic+coffins+line+an+open+field+off+the+highway+in+Madison%2C+GA+and+conspiracy+theorists+say+this+is+part+of+the+government%E2%80%99s++preparation+for+a+revolt.
Stacks of plastic coffins line an open field off the highway in Madison, GA and conspiracy theorists say this is part of the government’s preparation for a revolt.

SUBMITTED

SUBMITTED

If I’m being honest, I’m starting to think this conspiracy stuff is getting to me. Earlier today, I got a phone call from Washington D.C. Although this turned out to be nothing but a harmless telemarketing scam, I panicked when I saw the location the call was coming from.

I immediately thought it was the FBI. Why would the FBI be calling me, of all people? I don’t know, but it seemed like a realistic response at the time. With my ringing phone in hand, I ran into the living room yelling about how the Capitol was calling me.

In hindsight, my roommates definitely thought I was crazy. But at the time, I was certain I had been discovered and the FBI was onto me.

Now that I’m writing this down, I’m pretty embarrassed I thought the FBI had me under surveillance for writing about conspiracy theories for the school newspaper. Anyway, the point of this story is that my research into conspiracies has made me a tad paranoid. And researching my topic for this week did not help.

In 2008, at the beginning of the Obama administration, rumors began circulating about a strange scene found in a field just off the highway in Madison, Georgia. According to Snopes, the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) was preparing for a potential revolt by building internment camps called FEMA camps and stockpiling 500 thousand plastic coffins.

Obama allegedly ordered $1 billion of cheap coffins, storing them in a nondescript field in Georgia. Aerial shots show stacks upon stacks of plastic coffins amid the trees, and theorists believe this is part of a country-wide effort to combat a future American revolt. Are you spooked yet? I know I am.

“Obama has been operating behind the scenes to prepare an action in case of an American revolt that will not only squash a revolution, but kill many of its participants,” Snopes reported. “During the course of the revolt, many will die, both in battle and in the camps — an inevitable circumstance Obama is already preparing for.”

Although Snopes debunks this theory by explaining the plastic coffins have been stored on leased land by their manufacturer since the 1990s, AltNews says these coffins are connected with 800 concentration camps throughout the country.

According to AltNews, a program called Rex 84 has been established in the case of an American revolution or a mass exodus of illegal aliens across the Mexico/U.S. border.

In this case, should Martial Law be implemented, illegal aliens or revolutionaries will be rounded up and held in these detention centers by FEMA. AltNews says this can be done with signatures from the president and attorney general.

I don’t know about you, but this stuff has me freaking out a bit. It seems too weird to be true. But as they say, sometimes truth is stranger than fiction.

Conspiracy Corner