On the street with Kendall Ruchti

Exploring Eau Claire’s fashion trends. This week: poof!
With winter weather creeping in, the utilitarian puffer jacket has made a strong impact on student fashion. The functional fabric repels water and forms to figures, making it a popular choice for Wisconsin’s coldest campus. The voluminous coat can have a dramatic silhouette or a cropped, bright figuration, and it’s sure to embrace heat and tackle trends during this chilly season.
