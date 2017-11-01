Conspiracy Corner: Kennedy revisted

Trump released classified documents about John F. Kennedy’s assassination. Will this be fuel to the conspiracy fire, or finally put the mystery to rest?

For the first (and probably last) time since his inauguration, Donald Trump has done something I approve of.

Despite the vast array of headlines lauding President Trump for releasing critical documents about John F. Kennedy’s assassination, the truth is he did not decide to release them at all. In fact, the only thing he did was choose not to restrict their release. So let’s not give him too much credit.

According to The New Yorker these previously classified files had long been scheduled for release. However, Trump agreed at the last minute not to release all the files, keeping around 300 of the nearly three thousand files confidential at the request of national security officials.

Last Thursday, CNN Politicsreported the U.S. government released 2,800 of these documents in compliance with a 1992 law mandating the documents’ release. In a memo, Trump directed the agencies that requested the records’ redaction to reevaluate their reasons for keeping the 300 records secret within 180 days.

Although numerous national security agencies have warned Trump the release of said documents could pose a serious threat to foreign relations, law enforcement and national security, it seems he is determined to vouch for their release.

In typical Trump fashion, he turned to Twitter in order to express his feelings on the matter.

“JFK Files are being carefully released. In the end there will be great transparency. It is my hope to get just about everything to public!” Trump tweeted last Friday morning.

I am somewhat divided on this matter. On one hand, the conspiracy theorist within me is dying to get ahold of the last 300 documents. On the other hand, I have a feeling there is a good reason these documents are being kept secret.

Or is there?

I have to wonder if this is really a national security issue, or simply another government cover-up. Maybe the truth behind Kennedy’s assassination lies in those hidden files. Boy, would I love to get my hands on them.

For now, I’ll try my best to focus on what I’ve got. The 2,800 documents that were released do contain some important information.

The New Yorker reported the files were not much more than rumors and the release of these documents has sadly not confirmed any conspiracies. In a rather anti-climactic turn of events, the documents have actually aided in proving the most realistic, widely accepted story behind the assassination.

“So far, the documents seem to confirm the wisest twin conclusions about the J.F.K. assassination,” The New Yorker’s Adam Gopnik wrote. “Oswald was guilty, and acted alone; and, at the same time, the intelligence services—the F.B.I., the C.I.A., and the rest—were up to their armpits in bad acts that they were trying to keep concealed.”

Reviewing these documents was, I’ll admit, a tad disappointing. I suppose I should be glad the government wasn’t behind the assassination of one of my favorite presidents, but a part of me really wanted these files to expose the CIA as a band of murderous lizard people.

Maybe it is finally time for me to throw in the towel. Or, maybe the truth lies in those 300 hidden documents. The world may never know.