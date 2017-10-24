The official student newspaper of University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire since 1923.

A band of reptile humanoids may be responsible for history’s greatest tragedies

Alyssa Anderson, Copy EditorOctober 24, 2017Leave a Comment

Alyssa Anderson

City Council rules to replace Columbus Day with Indigenous Peoples’ Day
October 17, 2017

Reptilian Elite: The beasts among us

Former BBC sports reporter and conspiracy theorist David Icke believes the world is controlled by the Reptilian Elite, a group of shape-shifting monsters disguised as our world leaders.

As a conspiracy theorist, I have to have an open mind. Leaving my mind open to new ideas or concepts has led me in a lot of different directions, both good and bad. Anything is possible, if you ask me. I mean, we elected a reality TV star as president.  

Was this just bad judgement or part of something bigger? What if humans are under the control of an elite group of humanoid reptiles? You might want to sit down for this one.

In 1998, BBC sports reporter David Icke became the poster-boy for the Reptilian Elite, a theory that states the world’s greatest leaders are nothing more than reptiles in disguise, according to Time Magazine.

In his book “The Biggest Secret,” Icke includes interviews from a number of British citizens who allege that the royal family is part of the Reptilian Elite, a band of flesh-eating, shape-shifting, extraterrestrial reptiles determined to enslave the human race.  

According to Time Magazine, Icke believes the Reptilian Elite “are our leaders, our corporate executives, our beloved Oscar-winning actors and Grammy-winning singers, and they’re responsible for the Holocaust, the Oklahoma City bombings and the 9/11 attacks …”

Icke, who at one point wore only turquoise and insisted on being called Son of God-Head, said the reptiles, or Annunaki, have controlled humanity since ancient times. Supposed members of the Reptilian Elite include Queen Elizabeth, Bill and Hillary Clinton, George W. Bush, Henry Kissinger and even comedian Bob Hope.  

In the late 1990s, Icke wrote several books on the topic and went so far as to associate the reptiles with the Freemasons and the Illuminati. The Reptilian Elite, Icke said, are the ones in control. They are all around us, ready to enslave humankind at any moment.  

I will admit that Icke sounds more like a journalist-gone-haywire than a legitimate theorist. Nevertheless, he does make an interesting case for the Reptilian Elite.  

An article from the website Collective Evolution explained how this extraterrestrial society participates in secret rituals behind closed doors, alluding to Bohemian Grove.  

The article also described how anyone who speaks about the secret side of government is silenced immediately. Now, what global leader do we know who was murdered mysteriously? John F. Kennedy.

In the last speech before his death, Kennedy talked openly about his opinions on secret societies within the government.  

“The very word ‘secrecy’ is repugnant in a free and open society; and we are, as a people, inherently and historically opposed to secret societies, to secret oaths and secret proceedings,” Kennedy said. “For we are opposed around the world by a monolithic and ruthless conspiracy that relies on covert means for expanding its sphere of influence.”  

Essentially, Kennedy condemned secret societies like Bohemian Grove or the Reptile Elite. Not long after, he got shot in the head. Now, there are many explanations or theories behind Kennedy’s murder. This is just another addition to the long list of possibilities.

The world we live in is full of evil. Bombs are dropping on innocent civilians; seemingly normal people decide to open fire on groups of concert-goers and our president doesn’t seem to care about anything besides getting a hole-in-one.  

Sometimes, I would rather believe we are being overtaken by reptile people than face the facts.

