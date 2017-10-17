On the street with Kendall Ruchti

Exploring Eau Claire’s fashion trends. This week: grand slam
The students of UW-Eau Claire had one trend on the brain this week: baseball caps. A fad once limited to sports fanatics has impressed the masses, proving prominence among the student body. While viewed by most as a staple in American history, the rounded-crown reigns supreme in the eyes of college fashion.
Kendall Ruchti / The Spectator
Kendall Ruchti / The Spectator
