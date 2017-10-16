The official student newspaper of University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire since 1923.

The Spectator

Ed board

Emilee Wentland, Op/Ed EditorOctober 16, 2017Leave a Comment

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






Emilee Wentland

More stories from Emilee Wentland

A new veganing
October 16, 2017

Should parents start this tradition of not buying presents for their young children?

Advertisement

Actors Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher won’t be getting their children Christmas gifts this year, they revealed in an Entertainment Tonight interview.

The reasoning being their 2-year-old and 10-month-old children aren’t old enough to appreciate the gifts. Kunis explained the kids don’t have specific expectations, but they just want “stuff.”

The couple would rather have family donate to charities than buy presents, Kunis said.

This new holiday practice sparked a debate for The Spectator Editorial Board: Should more parents start this tradition of not buying presents for their young children?

One speaker said there are several other ways to show kid they’re loved rather than showering them with gifts.

“Kids don’t really appreciate material objects at that age,” the speaker said. “I don’t think it’s a good idea to start encouraging that idea in them when they are so young.”

An editorial board member thought the most important feeling around the holidays is giving, not receiving, they said.

Finally, the last speaker said the holiday season should be about coming together rather than getting gifts.

“The holiday season is more about being together with the world and being together with other people than it is about receiving things,” the speaker said. “So, honestly? Down with presents.”

The Spectator Editorial Board voted 7-1, with seven members voting in favor of not getting young children gifts and one member voting against it.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Tags: , , , , , , ,

Leave a Comment

The Spectator intends for this area to be used to foster healthy, thought-provoking discussion. Comments are expected to adhere to our standards and to be respectful and constructive. As such, we do not permit the use of profanity, foul language, personal attacks or the use of language that might be interpreted as libelous. Comments are reviewed and must be approved by a moderator to ensure that they meet these standards. The Spectator does not allow anonymous comments and requires a valid email address. The email address will not be displayed but will be used to confirm your comments.

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




Other stories filed under Editorial

A new veganing
A new veganing
Trump Hotels get trumped by athletes
Trump Hotels get trumped by athletes
FBI uncovers multiple team scandal in NCAA Men’s Basketball
FBI uncovers multiple team scandal in NCAA Men’s Basketball
Taking a stand against sexism toward journalists
Taking a stand against sexism toward journalists
America needs to wake up to the gun violence epidemic
America needs to wake up to the gun violence epidemic

Other stories filed under Opinion

The Tator
The Tator
A new veganing
A new veganing
Taking a stand against sexism toward journalists
Taking a stand against sexism toward journalists
America needs to wake up to the gun violence epidemic
America needs to wake up to the gun violence epidemic
Conspiracy corner: Studies show counting calories is useless, even harmful
Conspiracy corner: Studies show counting calories is useless, even harmful
Navigate Right
Navigate Left
  • Ed board

    News

    Towers Halls get a new name

  • Ed board

    News

    Traditional on-campus residence halls to be reserved for incoming first-year students

  • Ed board

    News

    Expiration of Federal Perkins Loan Program puts college affordability into question

  • Ed board

    Currents

    Tangled Up In Hue celebrates shop dog’s retirement with fifth annual Dog Art Show

  • Ed board

    Currents

    International Fall Fest cultivates community

  • Ed board

    News

    Human rights advocate provides insight on how to heal the wounds of racism

  • Ed board

    News

    Chancellor Schmidt advocating for DACA participants

  • Ed board

    Currents

    A look into the life of a local beekeeper

  • Ed board

    News

    Hilltop Bowling Alley to be reconstructed

  • Ed board

    Student Life

    Spinning toward success

Menu
The official student newspaper of University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire since 1923.
Ed board