October 16, 2017
Should parents start this tradition of not buying presents for their young children?
Actors Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher won’t be getting their children Christmas gifts this year, they revealed in an Entertainment Tonight interview.
The reasoning being their 2-year-old and 10-month-old children aren’t old enough to appreciate the gifts. Kunis explained the kids don’t have specific expectations, but they just want “stuff.”
The couple would rather have family donate to charities than buy presents, Kunis said.
This new holiday practice sparked a debate for The Spectator Editorial Board: Should more parents start this tradition of not buying presents for their young children?
One speaker said there are several other ways to show kid they’re loved rather than showering them with gifts.
“Kids don’t really appreciate material objects at that age,” the speaker said. “I don’t think it’s a good idea to start encouraging that idea in them when they are so young.”
An editorial board member thought the most important feeling around the holidays is giving, not receiving, they said.
Finally, the last speaker said the holiday season should be about coming together rather than getting gifts.
“The holiday season is more about being together with the world and being together with other people than it is about receiving things,” the speaker said. “So, honestly? Down with presents.”
The Spectator Editorial Board voted 7-1, with seven members voting in favor of not getting young children gifts and one member voting against it.
