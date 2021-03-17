A sunny day in Eau Claire

What a walk around Eau Claire looks like in the sun

Story by Grace Olson, Op/Ed EditorMarch 17, 2021Leave a Comment

The third bridge gave a great view of the clear blue sky.

Gallery|11 Photos
My walk started at a nearby community garden at 524 Putnam Dr.

