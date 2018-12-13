Eau Claire lights up for the holidays

Gallery | 16 Photos Alanna Huggett A giant Christmas tree with lights can be found near the Pablo Center at the Confluence in downtown Eau Claire.

Walking around downtown Eau Claire, it’s easy to get caught up in the Christmas spirit. Christmas music plays from the speakers along Barstow Street, and wreaths and twinkling string lights warmly greet you at every turn. Take a look at some of the ways downtown Eau Claire is celebrating the holiday season.

