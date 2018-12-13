The official student newspaper of University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire since 1923.

Eau Claire lights up for the holidays

Alanna Huggett, Staff WriterDecember 13, 2018Leave a Comment

A giant Christmas tree with lights can be found near the Pablo Center at the Confluence in downtown Eau Claire.

Walking around downtown Eau Claire, it’s easy to get caught up in the Christmas spirit. Christmas music plays from the speakers along Barstow Street, and wreaths and twinkling string lights warmly greet you at every turn. Take a look at some of the ways downtown Eau Claire is celebrating the holiday season.

Huggett can be reached at [email protected]

About the Contributor
Alanna Huggett, Staff Writer

Alanna Huggett is a second-year organizational communication and Latin American studies student. She is a member of the UWEC cross country team. In her free time, Alanna enjoys listening to music, reading books and spending time with her friends and her cat Thor.

