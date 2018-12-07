The official student newspaper of University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire since 1923.

The Spectator

A magical night

Julia Van Allen, Copy Editor
December 7, 2018

Julia Van Allen

Kar Wei Cheng

UW-Eau Claire’s annual Yule Ball swings around for its fifth dance

Refreshments were provided by the Student Ministry of Magic, including fan-favorite homemade butterbeer.

With homemade candles seemingly floating high above the dance floor in Davies’ Ojibwe Ballroom, the fifth annual Yule Ball commences. Students, faculty and community members alike joined together for a magical night like none other. While one of the first snowstorms of the season brewed on into the night, the dance floor heated up. The hip-swaying tunes, provided by Forward Brass Band, kept the dance floor packed and complimentary refreshments kept all of the would-be witches and wizards ready to dance the night away.

The Yule Ball is an annual tradition at UW-Eau Claire. The resident Student Ministry of Magic, the campus’ Harry Potter club, puts on a ball each year to celebrate the coming of winter and draws inspiration from the popular book and movie franchise. Aptly timed with the recent release of the latest Fantastic Beasts movie, the Yule Ball lifted the spirits of weary UW-Eau Claire students and reminded them that although finals may be coming, there’s always a light in the darkness.

As Dumbledore says “Happiness can be found even in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.”

Julia Van Allen
Eau Claire hosted its Fifth annual Yule Ball on November 30.

Van Allen can be reached at [email protected]

About the Contributors
Julia Van Allen, Copy Editor

Julia Van Allen is a fourth-year English Critical Studies student. This is her first year on The Spectator and she's super stoked to be a copy editor on staff. She tries to be cool, but just ends up screaming whenever she sees a cute dog.

Kar Wei Cheng, Multimedia Editor

Kar Wei Cheng is the multimedia editor at The Spectator and a third-year student studying integrated strategic communications with an emphasis in public relations. She has a passion for linguistics and photography.

