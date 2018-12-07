With homemade candles seemingly floating high above the dance floor in Davies’ Ojibwe Ballroom, the fifth annual Yule Ball commences. Students, faculty and community members alike joined together for a magical night like none other. While one of the first snowstorms of the season brewed on into the night, the dance floor heated up. The hip-swaying tunes, provided by Forward Brass Band, kept the dance floor packed and complimentary refreshments kept all of the would-be witches and wizards ready to dance the night away.

The Yule Ball is an annual tradition at UW-Eau Claire. The resident Student Ministry of Magic, the campus’ Harry Potter club, puts on a ball each year to celebrate the coming of winter and draws inspiration from the popular book and movie franchise. Aptly timed with the recent release of the latest Fantastic Beasts movie, the Yule Ball lifted the spirits of weary UW-Eau Claire students and reminded them that although finals may be coming, there’s always a light in the darkness.

As Dumbledore says “Happiness can be found even in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.”

Gallery | 6 Photos Julia Van Allen Eau Claire hosted its Fifth annual Yule Ball on November 30.

