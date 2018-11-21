The official student newspaper of University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire since 1923.

The Spectator

Families First, Safety First

Gabbie Henn, Staff PhotographerNovember 21, 2018Leave a Comment

Gabbie Henn

Eau Claire was ranked in top 25 safest cities in United States to live

The warmth of the sunset gleamed over the church as the cold night came upon the city.

Eau Claire's popular downtown continues off Madison street with various shops and restaurants, such as Stella Blues.

Eau Claire was ranked one of the safest cities for families in the United States. According to SecurityChoice.com, Eau Claire was ranked No. 18 out of 358 U.S. cities. Other Wisconsin cities include Appleton (8th), Fond du Lac (16th), Oshkosh (21st), Sheboygan (23rd) and Wausau (6th). The website cited low vehicle theft and burglaries as well as the presence of UW-Eau Claire and Chippewa Valley Technical College as contributing factors to the city’s ranking. Eau Claire has low crime rates and theft as well.

Henn can be reached at [email protected]

About the Contributor
Gabbie Henn, Staff Photographer

Gabbie Henn is a photography student and is a staff photographer on The Spectator. She enjoys thrifting, cooking yummy food, and loves going to concerts.

Families First, Safety First