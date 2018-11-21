Families First, Safety First

Slideshow • 18 Photos Gabbie Henn Eau Claire's popular downtown continues off Madison street with various shops and restaurants, such as Stella Blues.

Eau Claire was ranked one of the safest cities for families in the United States. According to SecurityChoice.com, Eau Claire was ranked No. 18 out of 358 U.S. cities. Other Wisconsin cities include Appleton (8th), Fond du Lac (16th), Oshkosh (21st), Sheboygan (23rd) and Wausau (6th). The website cited low vehicle theft and burglaries as well as the presence of UW-Eau Claire and Chippewa Valley Technical College as contributing factors to the city’s ranking. Eau Claire has low crime rates and theft as well.

