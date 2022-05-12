EC Eats: College Combos Edition

With a less than desirable Cafe food option and a college student budget, sometimes we have to get a little wacky in the kitchen.

And, sometimes we gotta get a lot wacky. So welcome to the top 10 wackest food combos that are easy for college students to make, and whether or not you should try them.

Soy Sauce and Ice Cream

Don’t knock it till you try it. Soy sauce and ice cream is that perfect sweet and sour combo you are looking for. Personally, I recommend it with vanilla ice cream.

As long as there’s some leftover soy sauce from that leftover Chinese food and some ice cream in the freezer, this one is an eight out of ten recommendation.

Mustard and Watermelon

Why Lizzo? Why? This one popped up all over the internet after Lizzo famously tried the wacky combo on TikTok. Aside from that time that Lizzo referred to Chris Brown as her “best friend,” this is the single worst thing Lizzo has ever done.

Watermelon is a treat meant to be enjoyed by itself or with a little bit of salt. Watermelon and mustard is a zero out of ten for me. Sorry Lizzo.

Easy Cheese and Oreos

Now, I know we live in Wisconsin, but cheese just does not go on everything. This is the only combo in the list I did not try, so I won’t give it a ranking. But, I will say that sometimes opposites attract, so who knows? This one may be worth giving a try.

Reese’s Puffs and Coke

While this one is highly recommended by my fiancé, Harry Mateski, this was one definitely a no for me. Don’t get me wrong, it wasn’t the worst thing I’ve ever had in my mouth, but I’d also never try it again.

If you don’t have milk, personally I’m not recommending soda as an alternative. This one is a four out ten for me. As for my fiancé, well he had something different to say:

“Reeses Puffs and Coke is a ten out of ten, because Coke makes everything better,” Harry said.

Cheese and Honey

I don’t know who started this or where it came from, but it needs to stop. Honey is meant for tea and cheese is meant for pizza. Personally I’m not recommending this one to anybody, zero out of ten.

Pickles and Peanut Butter

I have so many mixed feelings about this one. For this combo, I tried dill pickles and peanut butter, and was not a fan. While it wasn’t terrible, this one cannot get more than a four out of 10 from me.

Ramen Noodles and Waffles

These textures just do not go together. Slimy waffles, sorry, but no thank you. This is a one out of ten for me.

While sweet and salty go together most of the time, this is not one of those times.

Peanut Butter and Chili

Now I know what we’re all thinking right now, “ew.” But my step mom swears by this one, so of course I had to try it. To my surprise, this is actually not half bad. Now personally, I’m not a fan of chili or peanut butter, but when you put them together, somehow it’s pretty good.

This wacky combo is a seven out of ten, as long as I’m in the mood and have some leftover chili in my mini fridge.

A1 Steak Sauce and Eggs

Here is yet another wacky combo recommended by my fiancé. While I dont usually agree with his food choice, on this one, I have to give a huge thumbs up. Now, it can’t be just any steak sauce, the A1 is a necessity.

As long long as you’ve got the right brand, this combo is a ten out of ten from the both of us. As far as the eggs go, it doesn’t matter what kind, but it’s highly recommended as scrambled for this combination.

Salt/Pepper and Apples

This one isn’t too off the rails, and is made with some college students’ must-have items. While putting salt and pepper on apples isn’t always a convenient option, it definitely is a yummy one.

As a college student it’s hard to feel fancy. But, put some salt and pepper on some apple slices and trust me, it’ll taste like fine dining (with the right apple of course. Don’t expect salt to save that bruised apple from the bottle of your backpack).

Honorable Mentions

For this story I only used foods I could actually manage to make myself, but here are a few honorable mentions from college students on my Snapchat.

Chicken and ice cream. While they both are good separately, I could not vibe with the idea of cold chicken enough to actually try this one. Someone will have to let me know how it is, though.

Oatmeal and spaghetti sauce. Yo, I barely like oatmeal, and I absolutely hate spaghetti, so this one was not gonna work for me.

Pineapples and cottage cheese. Long story short, cottage cheese is not for me. For those of you brave enough to try this, kudos to you.

