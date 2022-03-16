Spec Pets

The lovable, furry friends of The Spectator Ed Board

Story by Morgan Burke, Multimedia EditorMarch 16, 2022Leave a Comment

Morgan Burke
Photo by Kalyn Cronk

Chief Copy Editor Kalyn Cronk’s black labs, 3-year-old Vinnie (left) and 11-year-old Louie (right), pose for the holiday spirit.

WEB_specpetsSJ_Johnson
Gallery|8 Photos
Photo by Sam Johnson
Mali and Finnegan — also known as black bean and pinto bean — are man(aging editor Sam Johnson)’s best friends.