Spec Pets
The lovable, furry friends of The Spectator Ed Board
Morgan Burke is a fourth-year photography and multimedia communications student. This is her fourth semester on The Spectator, and first as Multimedia Editor. In her free time, she loves to make hyper-specific Spotify playlists and eat avocado toast.
Sam Johnson is a fourth-year creative writing and journalism student. When he's not writing or working, he's binge-watching shows, spending money at Dooley's and trying to fix his sleep schedule.
Thomas DeLapp is a third-year English and journalism student. This is his third semester at The Spectator, and first as Currents Editor! If he’s not writing, he’s probably watching movies or eating peanut butter (actually, both).
Nick is a second-year journalism student, and this is his second year at The Spectator. He listens to an unhealthy amount of music and watches just as much TV. He also sometimes enjoys slightly less generic activities, like rock climbing, hiking, and running (sports!).
Kalyn Cronk is a third-year RSTC and journalism student. This is her first semester on The Spectator staff but her last semester of college. In her free time, she likes to go on walks and go on spending sprees in Target.
Oludare likes watching basketball and is pretty mediocre at it, but that doesn't stop him from playing it. He has a small but growing record collection and believes Woody Harrelson is a style icon and national treasure -- fact not opinion.
McKenna Dirks is a fourth-year journalism student and this is her seventh semester on The Spectator staff. She thrives under chaotic environments, loves plants and often gives off "granola girl" vibes with her Blundstone boots.