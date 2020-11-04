Wicked Good Time Gallery

November 4, 2020
The Spectator intends for this area to be used to foster healthy, thought-provoking discussion. Comments are expected to adhere to our standards and to be respectful and constructive. As such, we do not permit the use of profanity, foul language, personal attacks or the use of language that might be interpreted as libelous. Comments are reviewed and must be approved by a moderator to ensure that they meet these standards. The Spectator does not allow anonymous comments and requires a valid email address. The email address will not be displayed but will be used to confirm your comments.
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.
Name (required)
Email Address (required)
Speak your mind
Currents
A Wicked Good Time
Column
Eau Claire Eats
Probably negative reviews
Weekend shenanigans
Audio
Spectator Songs
Study Abroad fair to be held over Zoom
Social justice leadership retreat
The Spectator
The official student newspaper of University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire since 1923.
© 2020 • Privacy Policy • FLEX WordPress Theme by SNO • Log in
The Spectator intends for this area to be used to foster healthy, thought-provoking discussion. Comments are expected to adhere to our standards and to be respectful and constructive. As such, we do not permit the use of profanity, foul language, personal attacks or the use of language that might be interpreted as libelous. Comments are reviewed and must be approved by a moderator to ensure that they meet these standards. The Spectator does not allow anonymous comments and requires a valid email address. The email address will not be displayed but will be used to confirm your comments.
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.